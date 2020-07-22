Odisha DGP To Issue Appreciation Letters To 95 Cops Who Returned To Duty After Recovering From COVID-19

Reethu Ravi
To boost the morale of the police force amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Odisha Director General of Police(DGP) Abhay on Monday, July 20, announced a 'special appreciation letters' for officers, who have returned to duty after recovering from COVID-19.
The 'special appreciation' will also be mentioned in their service books as an achievement.
"95 Odisha Police Personnel have rededicated themselves to frontline enforcement duty after recovering from COVID-19. They were infected but defeated COVID-19. And now back to frontline to save others," the DGP said in a tweet.
"In recognition of their dedication and commitment to public service, and as a mark of respect, we are conferring " Special Appreciation " from DGP to such real-life heroes. We rededicate to fight Corona, with other frontline warriors n Odisha residents," he added.
In recognition of their dedication and commitment to public service , and as a mark of respect, we are conferring " Special Appreciation " from DGP to such real life heroes .We rededicate to fight Corona ,with other frontline warriors n Odisha residents .#OdishaFightsCorona— DGP, Odisha (@DGPOdisha) July 20, 2020
He also informed that he has written to all heads of police establishments to send names of police personnel who have recovered from COVID-19 and joined duty for issuing the 'special appreciation letter'.
Meanwhile, appreciating the police personnel, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted, "Appreciation for Odisha Police personnel who have resumed duty after recovering from COVID19. Odisha will remain grateful to COVID Warriors for their dedication and sacrifice during this fight against the invisible enemy."
Appreciation for @Odisha_Police personnel who have resumed duty after recovering from #COVID19. #Odisha will remain grateful to #CovidWarriors for their dedication and sacrifice during this fight against the invisible enemy. #OdishaFightsCorona https://t.co/Ia4QHjJ3g0— CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) July 20, 2020
Till date, Odisha has reported 19,835 cases of the virus, of which 13,310 people have recovered and 139 have succumbed to the virus. As many as 120 police personnel are reported to have contracted the infection in the state.
