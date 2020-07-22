Odisha DGP To Issue Appreciation Letters To 95 Cops Who Returned To Duty After Recovering From COVID-19

To boost the morale of the police force amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Odisha Director General of Police(DGP) Abhay on Monday, July 20, announced a 'special appreciation letters' for officers, who have returned to duty after recovering from COVID-19.

The 'special appreciation' will also be mentioned in their service books as an achievement.

"95 Odisha Police Personnel have rededicated themselves to frontline enforcement duty after recovering from COVID-19. They were infected but defeated COVID-19. And now back to frontline to save others," the DGP said in a tweet.

"In recognition of their dedication and commitment to public service, and as a mark of respect, we are conferring " Special Appreciation " from DGP to such real-life heroes. We rededicate to fight Corona, with other frontline warriors n Odisha residents," he added.