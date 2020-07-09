As India grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, in Chizami village, located in Nagaland's Phek district, the village council has gone beyond call of duty to transform a quarantine centre into a 'creativity' hub.



Residents of Chizami, along with the Chizami COVID-19 task force, built eco-friendly bamboo huts at the quarantine centre located on a football field of the GM Government High School. At the entrance of the centre hangs a large banner, which reads, "COVID-19 Creativity Hub".

In an effort to fight the COVID-19 blues of those returning to the state, the centre also encourages the inmates to write stories, poems, sketch and paint.

"We are not even calling it a COVID-19 Quarantine Centre, but a Covid-19 Creativity Hub," Wetshete Thopi, an Assistant Professor at Patkai Christian College (Autonomous) Dimapur, who is now the convenor of COVID-19 Task Force in his village, told The Indian Express.

Ever since the lockdown, district-level COVID-19 task forces have been set up in the state to streamline administrative processes in collaboration with the government. According to Thopi, just 10 days before the first batch of returnees arrived in the village, 24 huts were constructed on May 25.

Thopi said that the idea was to encourage them "to keep busy, writing poems, or making any kind of art, while confined within their own huts."

In addition, they also have the option of gardening in little patches outside their huts.