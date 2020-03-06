35 Muslim Families In Gujarat Raise Rs 3 Lakh To Rebuild Temple In Tamil Nadu

Thirty-five Muslim families settled in Gujarat, who are originally from Paraipatti village in Tamil Nadu, raised Rs 3 lakh to renovate a temple in their native village, reported The Indian Express.

A few days ago, Vijay Kumar, a temple priest and a resident of Tamil Nadu had reached out to his friend Abdulkhuda Saiyed, who is residing in Gujarat, for help to build the Ambaji temple in the village.

Saiyed and Kumar were classmates and the former had moved to Gujarat 25 years ago with his brothers. He had later settled in Piraman village. When Saiyed offered to help, Kumar went to Piraman village with two of his friends. Saiyed then requested around 35 Muslims to donate for the temple construction.

"Of Rs 3 lakh, my brothers and I donated Rs 76,000. This is not the first time I have donated for this cause. Around two years ago, I had collected Rs 2 lakh for the construction of another temple of Lord Ganesha in our village. It is my duty to help people from my village," Saiyed told The Indian Express.

The structure of the Ambaji temple, which is a century-old, had become weak. It was then demolished and the reconstruction would cost Rs 50 lakh.

"We have collected money from our village and the neighbouring areas as well. We still fell short of money. When I approached Saiyed for financial help, he readily agreed. We have also contacted people in Mumbai. Saiyed has told me that I can ask for help in future as well," Kumar said.