Madhya Pradesh Govt Gifts Flat To Indore Labourer's Daughter For Securing First Division In Class 10 Exams

The Indore Municipal Corporation has gifted a brand new flat to a daily wage labourer's daughter after she secured first division in her Class 10 exams.



Bharti Khandekar, who, along with her family, was living at a pavement at a market in Indore, scored 68 per cent in her Class 10 exams. "A girl from Indore who was living on footpath secured first division. Commissioner took the cognizance and gifted girl a 1 BHK flat. Commission also made arrangements that the girl gets further education free of cost. Table, chair, books, clothes were also provided to her," Prashant Dighe of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Indore, was quoted by NDTV.

From the pavement of Shivaji Market in Indore, Bharti Khandekar and her family will move to a flat gifted by @comindore Bharti scored 68% in class 10th, her father Dashrath Khandekar works as a daily wage labourer @ndtv @ndtvindia #राष्ट्रीय_विद्यार्थी_दिवस #ThursdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/UJeofSdgDg — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) July 9, 2020

As per the instructions from Indore Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, city engineer Mahesh Sharma informed Bharti Khandekar's family about their new house.

Her father, Dasharath Khandekar, said that he never went to school and has been working hard to ensure his children are not bereaved of education. While the family used to stay in a hut on the front side of the pavement in Shivaji Market, the hut was demolished during encroachment drive. "My wife and I are daily wage labourers. In the morning I go to work and my wife works as a sweeper in a school. Bharti manages her younger brothers. Then she studies till 1 o'clock at night, both of them wake up turn by turn to guard Bharti," said Dasharath

Madhya Pradesh: Bharti Khandekar, daughter of a labourer from Indore was gifted a flat by Municipal Corporation for securing first division in Class 10 examinations. She says,"I thank my parents for encouraging me. We didn't have a house to live in, we were staying on footpath". pic.twitter.com/Md5SDJNnTJ — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020