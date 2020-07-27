My Story: How A Mobile App Helped Me Donate Ration To 60 People

One morning, during a rather monotonous lockdown, my mother spoke to a lady from Nepal over the phone. The lady confided that she was alone in India, hungry and helpless. She desperately needed ration to survive. We managed to make a digital payment to a shopkeeper in her area, who then provided her with the food supplies she needed. We weren't acquaintances. We didn't even live nearby. So how did we know she needed our help? It all began when I met Devansh Mehta of CGNet Swara.

A migrant women

After speaking to him, I got to know about an app called Mobile Satyagraha app. People in need of help could call a toll-free number and narrate their problems. The app would represent each problem and its details textually to users, who could adopt and help resolve them remotely. I found the concept very innovative and installed the app soon afterwards. Several months later, I was at home. Most colleges in India, including mine, were closed. People across the country were dealing with difficulties during the lockdown. As the severity of the pandemic increased, the Mobile Satyagraha app overflowed with ration related problems.

Mother and daughter helping people during the lockdown

It was then that I decided to join the initiative as a volunteer. Along with my teammate (my mother), I tried to get ration delivered to as many people as I could. Most of the problems we came across included those of migrant labourers being unable to return home and in dire need of food, or those of people who were out of work and couldn't feed their families. There was even an issue reported by labourers having to eat food with insects in it. We tried our best to solve these, with the aid of dedicated organizations or individuals.Towards the end of the lockdown, CGNet also gave me the opportunity of distributing ration to around sixty people across Noida and Delhi who were affected severely by the lockdown. With my father's support, I successfully delivered all of the ration kits in a few weeks. I could empathize and connect with people. I got a chance to provide some relief to those struggling during the pandemic.

- Ananya Saxena

