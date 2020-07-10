46-Yr-Old Mizoram Pastor Gives Free Rides To People From Quarantine Centres

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a 46-year-old pastor from Mizoram has been transporting people to their villages for free after their institutional quarantine period ends.

Hailing from Haulawng village in Lunglei district, Israel Lalremtluanga is a pastor under the Baptist Church of Mizoram (BCM). To do his bit amid the crisis, he has been using the car gifted to him by his late father-in-law.

"After people started returning to Mizoram from other parts of the country in March, I came to know that 14 people from my pastoral circle were housed in quarantine centres in Lunglei town, 35 km from Haulawng," Lalremtluanga told PTI.

"Of them, 12 did not get any vehicle to return to their villages upon completion of the 14-day isolation period. So, I thought of giving them lift," he added.

While the pastor initially used to transport one person at a time, he soon started bringing two people on each trip. The passengers, meanwhile, contributed to the petrol expenses.

While transporting, the pastor also takes various precautions. The passenger seats at the back are covered with polythene. In addition, a plastic barrier separates the two areas from each other and ensure social distancing.

"Since church services have been suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak, I thought of serving people outside the church," Lalremtluanga said.

"I did not do this for fame or publicity. This is my divine duty towards mankind. I am happy to help people in need. Helping others is one of the pivotal parts of serving God," he added.