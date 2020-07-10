Get Inspired

46-Yr-Old Mizoram Pastor Gives Free Rides To People From Quarantine Centres

"This is my divine duty towards mankind. I am happy to help people in need," pastor Israel Lalremtluanga said.

The Logical Indian Crew
Mizoram   |   10 July 2020 1:56 PM GMT
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Reethu Ravi
Image Credits: NDTV (Representational Background)

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a 46-year-old pastor from Mizoram has been transporting people to their villages for free after their institutional quarantine period ends.

Hailing from Haulawng village in Lunglei district, Israel Lalremtluanga is a pastor under the Baptist Church of Mizoram (BCM). To do his bit amid the crisis, he has been using the car gifted to him by his late father-in-law.

"After people started returning to Mizoram from other parts of the country in March, I came to know that 14 people from my pastoral circle were housed in quarantine centres in Lunglei town, 35 km from Haulawng," Lalremtluanga told PTI.

"Of them, 12 did not get any vehicle to return to their villages upon completion of the 14-day isolation period. So, I thought of giving them lift," he added.

While the pastor initially used to transport one person at a time, he soon started bringing two people on each trip. The passengers, meanwhile, contributed to the petrol expenses.

While transporting, the pastor also takes various precautions. The passenger seats at the back are covered with polythene. In addition, a plastic barrier separates the two areas from each other and ensure social distancing.

"Since church services have been suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak, I thought of serving people outside the church," Lalremtluanga said.

"I did not do this for fame or publicity. This is my divine duty towards mankind. I am happy to help people in need. Helping others is one of the pivotal parts of serving God," he added.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

