Get Inspired

Corona Warrior: 3-Yr-Old Boy Bakes Cupcakes To Raise Rs 50,000, Donates To Mumbai Police

On Tuesday, the young baker and his parents handed over the cheque to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. The kid also brought along a box of desserts for the cops.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   15 May 2020 5:04 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-05-15T12:43:01+05:30
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Corona Warrior: 3-Yr-Old Boy Bakes Cupcakes To Raise Rs 50,000, Donates To Mumbai Police

Image Credits: Mumbai Police/Twitter

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, from adults to children everyone has come forward to do their bit. In a recent incident, a 3-year-old won hearts on the internet for donating the money he earned by selling cupcakes.

Kabeer, the little entrepreneur, visited the police headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday to hand over a cheque for Rs 50,000. According to the police, Kabeer had aimed to raise Rs 10,000 by selling cupcakes that he baked at home. However, the little boy exceeded his target and raised Rs 50,000.

"This 3-year-old little baker Kabeer had a BIG surprise for @CPMumbaiPolice," Mumbai Police tweeted while sharing the video of the boy.

"He made a priceless contribution to the #mumbaipolicefoundation with his hard-earned money!" they added.

On Tuesday, the young baker and his parents Karishma and Keshav handed over the cheque to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Kabeer also brought along a box of desserts for the cops.

"We also got lucky with that white box of goodness you see on the table. This sweet flavour is going to stay on our palates forever. May you continue to pat-a-cake of goodness always, little baker man," the Mumbai Police wrote in a video praising the boy.

Also Read: Telangana Doctor Drives 70 Km To Take Expectant Mother To Healthcare Centre, Performs Delivery

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian