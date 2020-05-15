Corona Warrior: 3-Yr-Old Boy Bakes Cupcakes To Raise Rs 50,000, Donates To Mumbai Police

Reethu Ravi
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, from adults to children everyone has come forward to do their bit. In a recent incident, a 3-year-old won hearts on the internet for donating the money he earned by selling cupcakes.
Kabeer, the little entrepreneur, visited the police headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday to hand over a cheque for Rs 50,000. According to the police, Kabeer had aimed to raise Rs 10,000 by selling cupcakes that he baked at home. However, the little boy exceeded his target and raised Rs 50,000.
"This 3-year-old little baker Kabeer had a BIG surprise for @CPMumbaiPolice," Mumbai Police tweeted while sharing the video of the boy.
"He made a priceless contribution to the #mumbaipolicefoundation with his hard-earned money!" they added.
On Tuesday, the young baker and his parents Karishma and Keshav handed over the cheque to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Kabeer also brought along a box of desserts for the cops.
"We also got lucky with that white box of goodness you see on the table. This sweet flavour is going to stay on our palates forever. May you continue to pat-a-cake of goodness always, little baker man," the Mumbai Police wrote in a video praising the boy.
