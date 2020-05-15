Corona Warrior: 3-Yr-Old Boy Bakes Cupcakes To Raise Rs 50,000, Donates To Mumbai Police

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, from adults to children everyone has come forward to do their bit. In a recent incident, a 3-year-old won hearts on the internet for donating the money he earned by selling cupcakes.



Kabeer, the little entrepreneur, visited the police headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday to hand over a cheque for Rs 50,000. According to the police, Kabeer had aimed to raise Rs 10,000 by selling cupcakes that he baked at home. However, the little boy exceeded his target and raised Rs 50,000.

"This 3-year-old little baker Kabeer had a BIG surprise for @CPMumbaiPolice," Mumbai Police tweeted while sharing the video of the boy.

"He made a priceless contribution to the #mumbaipolicefoundation with his hard-earned money!" they added.