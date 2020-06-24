Kerala: 11-Yr-Old Refuses PlayStation For Birthday, Uses Money To Donate TVs, Tablet To Poor For Online Classes

Muhammad Ali, from Fort Kochi, Kerala, was going get PlayStation as a gift for his 11th birthday. But the young boy told his father that it would be wiser to buy Television sets and Tablets and donate it to the 'Tablet Challenge' launched by Member of Parliament Hibi Eden.

The Congress lawmaker from Ernakulam has launched the TabCHallenge through which he urged people to donate gadgets to deserving students to equip them for the Online Classes in his constituency.

"Ever since Ali was in Class III, he has been asking me to buy him a PlayStation or a Xbox. Initially, we didn't want to buy it because kids tend to get addicted to video games, we then decided to get it a couple of years later. We opened a children's bank account in his name and kept depositing some money at regular intervals. However, this Ramadan which happened during the lockdown, I got involved in philanthropic activities for supporting people who were facing difficulty through a trust I run with my family. Ali was very inquisitive and started asking me why I was doing this," The New Indian Express quoted his father, Ansif Ashraf, as saying. Ashraf is a businessman from Chullickal, Fort Kochi.

"I told him about how few people don't even have money to buy food. He was shocked. One day, I came across MP Hibi Eden's challenge on Facebook and suggested to Ali that we should use the money in his account to donate to the cause. He thought for a while and decided he wants to donate," he added.

On his birthday on June 9, Ali donated two TV sets and one tablet to Hibi Eden. Another TV set was given to N K M Shareef, secretary of Maulana Azad Socio-Cultural Centre Library and Reading Room at Panayappilly. It hosts close to 10 students and provides access to online learning.

"Ali himself found it difficult to get adjusted to the new online system so he is happy that he could help others," said Ansif.

