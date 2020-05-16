Exemplifying Communal Harmony, Muslims In Kashmir Perform Last Rites Of Migrant Worker From Punjab

Amid communication shutdown in Kashmir, villagers in Kashmir's Ganderbal came together in a show of communal harmony to perform the last rites of a migrant worker from Punjab.



Ranvir Singh was declared dead on arrival at the local hospital. While his family was contacted to take the body to Punjab, phones and internet were soon shut in the valley, due to which they lost contact with the family.

"We had contacted his family in Punjab so that the body could be taken to his village. But soon phones and internet were shut across the Valley and we lost contact with the family. Locals and his relatives here decided that we will conduct his last rites here," Waseem Ahmad, a local resident, told The Indian Express.

Residents of the Wakura village had no clue about how to perform the last rites. They then asked his cousins and colleagues residing there.

Villagers arranged everything and rites were conducted as per their religious customs," Ahmad said.

Some local youths also volunteered and collected money from the villagers when they learnt about Singh's death. Some of the collected amount was transferred to the family's account.

"From cutting woods to making other arrangements for his cremation, everyone from the village came forward to help — everyone was present until the cremation," a villager said.