Inspirational! Coolie Cracks UPSC By Studying Online Using Free WiFi At Railway Station In Kerala

Kerala,  10 Jan 2022 10:15 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Sreenath K. from Kerala worked double shifts to provide for his family. With free Wi-Fi and a smartphone, he wrote his journey from being a coolie to an IAS officer.

Sreenath K., a native of Munnar district in Kerela, worked as a porter in a railway station in Ernakulum. It was in 2018 that he started studying for civil exams. It was his hard work and dedication, because of which he cleared the examination of the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC). After relentless efforts, he successfully passed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, News 18 reported.

A Father's Call

Despite working hard for hours, his financial condition was not quite well, and he did not want his one-year-old daughter to suffer because of this. He started working double shifts to earn more, but he could barely earn Rs 400-500 a day. Then he decided to change his situation and try for the civil exams.

Inspiring Journey

Sreenath K. is the sole bread earner of his family. After passing the required physical test, he had become an authorised porter. He did not have the resources to study for the civil exams. But this did not deter him. He used his smartphone and the free Wi-Fi at the railway station to prepare for the exams online. Without taking any physical classes, he cleared the KPSC exam.

He did not stop here; instead, he prepared for the UPSC exam. He did not clear it in the first three attempts, but this did not dampen his spirit. With constant hard work and persistence, he cleared the exam on the fourth attempt.

Sreenath's story is an inspiration to many people.

Coolie 
Kerala 
UPSC Exam 

