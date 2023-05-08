Indian Cake Artist Prachi Dhabal Deb Registers Her Name In The World Book Of Records, London Third Time In A Row

Prachi Dhabal Deb, an Indian cake artist, has recently registered her name for the third time in the World Book of Records, London, for creating the biggest vegan royal icing hand-piped structure (an edible palace of Indian architecture) involving a length of 10 feet 01 inches height of 04 feet 07 inches and width of 03 feet 08 Inches while weighing a total of 200 kilograms.



Prachi has previously held 2 world records for her gigantic cake weighing 100 kgs in the World Book of Records London in the year 2022 and has also won the Femina Achievers of the Year award for her uniquely designed cakes. She was also honoured with the Swadesh Samman from Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari for her cake artistry.

Prachi is known as the 'Queen of Royal Icing’ for her unconventional cakes. Prachi received her recent record on 10th April 2023 from the World Book of Records, London, for the third time. The World Book of Records, London, honours and prizes individuals from across fields and encourages people all around the world for their unconventional achievements.





At the Bharat Leadership Awards 2021, Prachi received an award from the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, for her outstanding cakes. She also won Royal Icing Award at the Cake Masters Award in Birmingham, United Kingdom. "It's an honour for me to have been considered in the World Book of Records. Creating unique cakes with royal icing is my passion, and being able to take India's name to the global platform has been nothing short of great pride. I am grateful to the entire cake community for the support and acknowledgment", said Mrs. Prachi Dhabal Deb in a statement.

Prachi Dhabal Deb was born in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh to Rajan Singh and Anuradha Singh in 1986. She has done her school education in Dehradun and College degree from Kolkata. She is currently based out of Pune, Maharashtra. She has also won the Cake Masters Award Winner '19, Birmingham 2019. A mother of one, Prachi has learnt royal icing from England’s master baker Sir Eddie Spence MBE.