Caste discrimination
Act Of Humanity! Indian Army Donated Blood And Saved Life Of Captured Pak Terrorist

Image Credits: NDTV and Twitter (representational)

Get Inspired
The Logical Indian Crew

Act Of Humanity! Indian Army Donated Blood And Saved Life Of Captured Pak Terrorist

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

India,  26 Aug 2022 8:11 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

The Indian Army have proven their valour and selflessness yet once again by saving the life and taking care of a Pakistan terrorist who was sent to the border to attack the Indian Post. 

Tabarak Hussain, a Pakistani terrorist, was captured by the Indian Army at the Line of Control near the Jammu region on August 21. The soldiers had opened fire at the infiltrators, among whom two fled back to the Pakistan-occupied region and only Tabarak was caught.

He was taken back to the medical facility right away as he was critically injured in the shooting. What followed was a series of acts of kindness where the Indian army and medical professionals selflessly tended to the terrorist who was sent to the border to attack them.

Moving Away From The Idea Of An "Eye For An Eye"

Captured in the early morning hours of August 21, Tabarak Hussain was found infiltrating the Indian Post border along with two others. The Army was able to capture Tabarak alone by having opened fire on him. Upon being captured, he revealed that the Pakistan Army Colonel had sponsored a terror attack on the Indian territory by paying Tabarak and three or four more terrorists an amount of ₹30,000. Hussain was reportedly sent to the border to attack the soldiers even way back in 2016, but his attempts had failed.

In an assumedly second attempt of attack, Tabarak was injured by a bullet wound, and as per the reports by the News18, quoting army doctor Rajeev Nair, "He had bled out due to two bullet wounds in his thigh & shoulder, was critical. Members of our team gave him three bottles of blood, operated him and put him in the ICU. He is stable now but will take a few weeks to improve".

Quite ironically, he is now undergoing treatment at the Indian Army medical facility and is being brought to life by the Indian Soldiers and Army Doctors. Brigadier Nair said that they have only considered him like any other patient that comes to them and have provided him with the possible treatments.

He was viewed like every other individual who was seeking medical help and not as a terrorist who had just crossed the border to attack the soldiers for an amount of 30,000. Adding to the same, the Brigadier lauded the Army officials who gave about three bottles of blood to the patient who belongs to the very rare blood group of O negative.

Currently, few soldiers are posted at the hospital and are helping the captured terrorist recover soon. They have also been feeding him as he will be bedridden for a while.

Also Read: Colonel Of Pakistan Army Gave 30,000 Rupees For Attack, Claims Terrorist Captured In Kashmir

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
