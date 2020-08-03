Menstruation: A Missed Out Issue Amid COVID-19

"When half the humanity is women.. Menstruation can't be a women's issue. It is a human issue." - Anshu Gupta, Founder, Goonj

"Goonj has always talked about cloth as a metaphor of some ignored needs and the connect it has with a woman's dignity. Amid this pandemic and lockdown, as millions of menstruators took recourse to this humble option... for their dignity in menstruation we also prioritized this need as a basic in our disaster response and relief material."

"We urge the world to look at disasters with a much needed gender lens, especially prioritising menstruation as a basic human need. While the onus of taking action is on all of us, it is also incumbent on us to decentralize and co-create the solutions with people at every level of our society... with mothers, teachers, Asha workers, farmers... as the first responders and contributors in our world. Learnings from our on ground work have strengthened our commitment and resolve to establish menstruation as a human issue in the world."

Women in rural areas lack access to basic menstrual hygiene amenities

In the last 3 months

• 1,65,000+ pieces of MY Pads made

• 14,000+ undergarments made

• 75 menstrual awareness sessions held across India

• 2,200 women participated in these sessions

From our experience on the ground, We strongly believe that an integrated Triple A - Access, Awareness and Affordability approach is the way forward to address women's menstrual challenges comprehensively.

Awareness

Lack of menstrual health and hygiene awareness among menstruators leads to other problems in the short, mid and long term. COVID has only increased this gap, further deepening the threat to menstruators' reproductive health and overall well being.

Affordability

The pandemic put everyone in a lockdown mode but it didn't impact everyone in the same way. Menstruators have emerged as the worst sufferers. Thousands of menstruators were left with no choices. They could neither afford menstrual products nor any health care or medicines for menstrual pain.

The impact of the lockdown has been the worst on women

Access



The sudden lockdown meant that menstruators didn't get a chance to prepare for their menstrual needs. Unavailability of sanitary pads, cloth pads, or even a clean cloth was one of the major issues reported by menstruators. Most faced closed shops and even when they were opened later, they didn't have enough menstrual products in stock.

"Girls in the village are prone to infections as we each use a cloth. One of my friends working in Goonj taught me how to make pad from cotton cloth. Thanks to Joshushini and Goonj, it's a huge relief."- Sandhyarani Pradhan

Brahmagiri, Odisha

Some new approaches which worked during lockdown:

1. MY Pad ATM: In Bundelkhand region, at a local woman's house pads were kept for others to procure as per the need. As this was in a far-reaching community, the ATM boosted the idea of a decentralized model and improved accessibility.

2. Volunteer/Community worker approach: As Goonj teams had worked in building the capacity of local women and girls around menstrual health awareness, during lockdown these women were a knowledge resource to many other community women who needed help with menstrual health management. Not only did they help in spreading awareness but also taught the local women and girls how to make cloth pads.

3: Local livelihood source: A MYPad production unit was started in Siliguri, West Bengal, where old clothes were sourced and hygienically converted into cloth pads. This gave livelihood opportunity to local women and the MY Pads were also added to the relief kits for distribution.





Goonj MYPad pack consists:

• 8 MYPad fillers

• 2/3 pieces of pad cover

• Information leaflet

• Flex pouch

• Undergarment

• Outer pouch

Call to action:

• Mainstream Menstruation as a human issue.

• Availability of sustainable menstrual products.

• More work on removing mindset blocks of the intermediaries.

• Broaden the definition of menstruators to include transgenders.

• Urgently prioritize all aspects of disposal.

Join Goonj to channelize Dignity Packs to menstruators in rural areas. Every INR 2,000 you contribute, will provide 20 Dignity Packs to someone in need. For more details:https://goonj.org/donate

