COVID-19: 11-Yr-Old Hyderabad Girl Donates Entire Pocket Money, Raises About Rs 9.2 Lakh For Poor

In a bid to help the underprivileged families affected by the coronavirus lockdown, Ridhi Vangapally, an 11-year-old girl from Hyderabad has donated her entire pocket money. The sixth standard student has also raised about ₹9.2 lakh from her friends and family members under her online initiative 'Care-one' to help the needy.

"I requested my near and dear ones because I wanted them to know that many people are struggling for food," Ridhi was quoted by The Hindu.

Ridhi took the initiative after watching a video of a hungry person breaking down on being given food. Moved by the video, Ridhi penned a plan to supply kits to the poor worth ₹650 having six items - 5kg rice, 1kg salt, 1 litre cooking oil and two soap bars.

"I saw that there were several people struggling for basic necessities and had not eaten for days. I decided to help them with my pocket money," Ridhi told The Times of India.

Initially, she raised ₹1.3 lakh from family members and the remaining amount came with the help of the crowdfunding page, Milaap, where she wrote a letter and urged people to donate.