COVID-19: 11-Yr-Old Hyderabad Girl Donates Entire Pocket Money, Raises About Rs 9.2 Lakh For Poor
In a bid to help the underprivileged families affected by the coronavirus lockdown, Ridhi Vangapally, an 11-year-old girl from Hyderabad has donated her entire pocket money. The sixth standard student has also raised about ₹9.2 lakh from her friends and family members under her online initiative 'Care-one' to help the needy.
"I requested my near and dear ones because I wanted them to know that many people are struggling for food," Ridhi was quoted by The Hindu.
Ridhi took the initiative after watching a video of a hungry person breaking down on being given food. Moved by the video, Ridhi penned a plan to supply kits to the poor worth ₹650 having six items - 5kg rice, 1kg salt, 1 litre cooking oil and two soap bars.
"I saw that there were several people struggling for basic necessities and had not eaten for days. I decided to help them with my pocket money," Ridhi told The Times of India.
Initially, she raised ₹1.3 lakh from family members and the remaining amount came with the help of the crowdfunding page, Milaap, where she wrote a letter and urged people to donate.
"Ridhi made a list of the basic needs, the cost and how long supplies last for a family of four. She came up with a supply kit. She was initially able to raise ₹1.3 lakh from family members which we used to supply 200 kits on 2nd April with the help of Cyberabad police," Ridhi's mother Shilpa Rao told the media.
With the help of the Cyberabad police, Ridhi's mother and father N. Ram Kumar distributed the kits in Serilingampally locality on April 2. Now they are aiming to distribute about 1000 kits.