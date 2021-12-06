Heartwarming! Women Distributing Leftover Food From Wedding Reception To Needy Inspires Many

The gala wedding processions, couples decked up in all glam outfits, and fancy arrangements are standard in Indian weddings. However, a picture of a woman distributing leftover wedding food to the underprivileged stands out for an apparent reason.

Distributed Leftover Food From Wedding To Needy

According to the reports of Tribune, a wedding photographer, Nilanjan Mondal, caught the touching moment at Ranaghat station in West Bengal where a woman dressed in wedding finery was seen distributing the food from the reception feast to the needy at 1 am. The woman identified as Papiya Kar distributed food from big metal buckets and containers full of leftover food to the needy on paper plates.

Mondal, on talking to Kar, learned that it was her Brother's Wedding reception that day where a huge amount of food was leftover. So she took it upon herself to deliver it to those in need. From older women to little children, rickshaw pullers, and more, all were seen gathering near her to get a serving of the sumptuous meal.



Right after, Mondal Shared a few snaps of the thoughtful deed on his Facebook crossed over to another platform as well.

Netizens Praised the Deed, Hoped It Inspires Others

Many locals who came across the photo said that this isn't an isolated incident, and she is known to feed the needy in the locality. Her thoughtful deed has received praises from all corners, and some appreciated her for preventing the food wastage, while others hoped her benevolence would inspire many.

