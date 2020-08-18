Haryana: CM stops Cavalcade, Helps Injured E-Rickshaw Driver Reach Hospital

While on his way to Karnal from Chandigarh on Monday, August 17, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stopped his cavalcade to help an injured e-rickshaw driver, who was lying on the road, to reach the hospital.

According to a report by NDTV, the Khattar's cavalcade was passing through Mahatma Gandhi Chowk in Karnal, when the CM saw the driver, who was injured in an accident and had fallen on the road.

Khattar then stopped his cavalcade, got out of his SUV and asked the e-rickshaw driver, who had sustained minor injuries, about the incident, officials said.

Furthermore, the CM directed Karnal Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav to ensure that the man received treatment immediately.

Meanwhile, the CM inaugurated a plasma bank set up on the premises of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) in his home constituency Karnal. Khattar also presented certificates and mementos to 10 people.

Further, following the inauguration, Khattar interacted with four people who donated plasma in a plasma room and enquired about their health.

The CM also inaugurated the construction of a stretch of the National Highway-709 A, which will be built at a cost of around ₹ 106 crore in his home constituency Karnal. The construction of the road will help people of both Haryana and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, the CM said.

The highway, which starts from Devi Lal Chowk to Yamuna Bridge, will be ready in the next 15 months and will be opened to the public by February 22, the CM added.

The CM and Union minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar had inaugurated a plasma bank on August 7 through video conferencing at the ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Faridabad. In addition, plasma banks have also been set up at Rohtak, Gurgaon and Panchkula districts.