Don't know what to do at home? Here Are Individuals Doing Something Extraordinarily Meaningful

Sometimes, just sometimes, it so happens that the world goes through a difficult time together and sees the emergence of strong individuals who go miles to prove that integrity, kindness and an unbelievable work ethic exists. No points for guessing, this is about the frontlines who have been showing extraordinary courage to help us all reel through the crisis that has dawned upon us. The healthcare workers, the garbage collectors, the bankers, the hospital staff etc who are rendering essential services to the citizens are those sections of the society who have been managing to keep things together every single day. The gratitude cannot be expressed in words! But did we talk about that one section whose contribution equally matters? It is that section of the society which chooses to stay put every day. It is that section of the society that refuses to go out and instead do something meaningful.

Social Distancing has indeed spared a lot of time for us to put some good out there in whatever capacity we can! Every single time, an outdoor enthusiast chooses to not go out and engage in actions that can add value to the lives of people, it becomes a revolution of sorts. These individuals are regular citizens of India who deserve equal applause for doing their bit. It's true that in these difficult times, the burden of responsibility in some way or the other comes down to every shoulder and as a thoughtful bunch, people gracefully own up to it.

In what is still keeping us sane, a number of positive stories of people have come afloat on the internet for all the good reasons. Be it a lawyer or a doctor, a big old CEO or a mere common man, people are choosing to stay in every day and serve in all capacities possible. Leading by example, two sisters Kajal and Disha provide food to stray dogs in Nagpur amidst the lockdown. Another inspiring story all the way from Ranchi is about a district collector Vandana Upadhyay who set up a Roti Bank to ensure that necessary food and items reach the ones who are hungry and helpless. But that is not it, a number of professionals like Pathik Muni who is an investor and an entrepreneur started to mobilize other professionals to feed the daily wagers in Mumbai. Castrol through its latest initiative #HangUpYourKeys has come forward to tell more such heartfelt stories in order to acknowledge the contribution of the community of people.

The initiative is all about extending gratitude and appreciation to all these responsible people who may have surely hung up their keys but have refused to hang up their boots and continue to serve the nation in remarkable little ways. In these trying times, we need more and more such people to step forward and exemplify the spirit of "we are in this together". As citizens abiding by social distancing, one can prove in ideal measures that it is still possible to pull up the socks and work up valuable contributions to the community, society, nation and even the world at large.



Keeping in heart, a philosophy that we may have stopped going out does not mean that we stop moving ahead, is how we prove that every single contribution can go a long way in the collective mission of beating the woes in these hard times. The Logical Indian appreciates the effort taken by Castrol to bring out a beautiful message of staying home and still being able to move the world forward in little meaningful ways.