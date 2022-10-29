CelebratingPralhad: From A 14-Year-Old Boy With A 10 Rupee Note To A Successful Man Turning It Into A 10,000 Crore Company

Some extraordinary people from different age groups have come forward and built a foundation in innovative ways, leaving a footprint for others. It's true that some people are born with the ability to change the world and are meant to be remembered by generation after generation. Even though their life comes to an end, their soul-stirring stories live throughout. For many of these bright stars, starting early to pursue entrepreneurship meant to leave their mark on the world filled with empathy and humility, just like the Late Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria, the founder of Finolex Group.



No wonder a 14-year-old boy in 1945 who, on losing his father, left his home in Amritsar for Bombay would go on to build the Rs. 10000 crore Finolex Group from a 10-rupee note. Little he knew that the train journey from Amritsar to Bombay with nothing but a 10 rupee note could transform his life in a way, building a million-dollar empire for himself. #CelebratingPralhad and chronicling his inspiring first steps, Schbang Motion Pictures, further backed by Finolex Group , produced a short film that created a stride among the audience.

Inspired by actual events from Late Shri Pralhad Chhabria's autobiography 'There's No Such Thing as a Self-Made Man', the film follows a phenomenal journey of a young boy bridging dreams to realising a legacy business. It unveils his train journey to Bombay on how he recovered his stolen 10-rupee note with compassion, resilience, and lateral thinking, turning it into a Rs. 10000 crore legacy company. The storyline further focuses on how even after challenges, Late Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria held his core values with a deep understanding of the people.

Expressing his views on the film, Mr. Prakash P. Chhabria, son of Late Shri. Pralhad Chhabria said, "We hope that this film inspires all the entrepreneurs starting out today with the ethos of Indian Entrepreneurship - which is the perfect combination of understanding people and having a strong sense of detail. Our founder Late Shri Pralhad Chhabria is proof of that. And this story illustrates those values very endearingly."

Echoing the values of Finolex Group and its legacy to this day, "Pralhad" is an inspiration for every Indian entrepreneur starting out and is itself a testimonial of how hard work and determination with a pinch of humanity can reasonably pay off. He made the company reach unprecedented heights, being widely recognised for its contributions to the agriculture sector by providing quality products to rural and urban consumers and the overall country's development since 1981. His ability to build relationships with people across the spectrum made a great name for Finolex in the Indian Industry, which his children have now taken forward.

#CelebratingPralhad for standing out throughout his life with his awakening thoughts, the film inspires and reminds people that even though there are obstacles, one can overcome them with a willingness to never give up, sticking to the core values of life. There might be a time when one would feel demoralised and lost, so the film stands on the narrative of motivating people to continue moving forward and boosting their self-esteem.