Facebook's Blood Donation Tool (BDT) Brought Together A Community Of Blood Donors And Gave Life To Many During The Pandemic!

Voluntary blood donations are a significant part of every country's healthcare system. The impact of blood shortage is being felt across the globe with countries constantly experiencing shortage or difficulties in donor recruitment. Noticing that many people, organizations and blood service providers were using Facebook to help enlist donors and often reaching out to their community for help, Facebook launched the blood donation tool (BDT) in 2017. Since the launch, over 85 million Facebook users globally have signed up to receive notifications from nearby blood banks about opportunities to donate. In India, 52 million have signed up and 1000 blood banks are using the Facebook Blood Donations product.



At the first edition of the Facebook Fuel For India, a virtual event on December 15 to 16, that showcased and celebrated extraordinary stories of grit and resilience, we heard how BDT was leveraged by blood banks to meet the challenges posed by the pandemic. Dr Ruby Khan, Additional Project Director at the Madhya Pradesh (MP) State Blood Transfusion Council and her team who work with blood banks all across Madhya Pradesh identified the severe shortage of blood during the pandemic. They decided to use Facebook's Blood Donation Tool as a final attempt to bring in voluntary blood donors and the outcome was beyond their imagination.

In conversation with Ishita Anand, Strategic Partnership Manager, Social Impact, Facebook India, Dr Ruby Khan shared how the Blood Donation Tool helped several people in need to find blood during these unprecedented times.

