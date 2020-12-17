Caremongers India: Facebook Group That Brought Together 52,000 Strangers Who Volunteered To Run Errands For Old And Needy During The Pandemic!

Facebook's first-ever edition of Fuel for India began with a message of hope and highlighted the powerful impact that can be achieved when communities come together. The virtual event showcased and celebrated extraordinary stories of grit and resilience.



The massive disruption during the pandemic made us realise the power of social connections. One such heart-warming story is that of Caremongers India, a Facebook group started by Mahita Nagraj, a digital marketing professional, on March 17th, 2020. Mahita's story demonstrates that if you have hope, passion, resolve and courage … you WILL find the fuel to power your ideas and do big things for your community, the country and the world.

At the inaugural session of Facebook Fuel for India, Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer, Facebook, spoke to Mahita who started Caremongers India, amidst the pandemic with a simple message to "stop scaremongering and start caremongering".

Sheryl who cares about women in leadership said, "What we see so often is someone does good and inspires other people to do that but often the story behind it is of real personal sacrifice."

Mahita says, "The group was created after a single phone call from a friend in the UK, who needed help in buying medicines for her parents in Bengaluru. I would never ever regret starting Caremongers India. There was a point in time when I was pulling 20-22 hour days and it just wasn't fair to expose them to any risk. The three of us, who are the closest to each other, were apart for a little over two months and it was difficult not seeing them." This triggered the set up of Caremongers as Mahita decided to create a platform where people could request for help or volunteer to help a stranger in need.