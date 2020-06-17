"Pick One, Stay Safe": Delhi Mother-Son Duo Make Masks For Poor For Free

As India grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, several citizens have come forward to do their bit to help those in need. A 24-year-old man and his mother in Delhi, which is one of the worst-affected due to COVID-19, have been producing and distributing free masks to the poor in South Delhi.

Through the initiative "Pick One, Stay Safe", cinematographer Sourav Das and his mother, Laxmi, have so far distributed over 2,000 masks. All the masks are stitched by Laxmi, a homemaker.

"These are reusable cotton masks. Every day, around 25-40 masks are made and put into boxes at five locations at Chittaranjan Park," Sourav was quoted by NDTV.

He added that with the initiative he wants to ensure the poor and the underprivileged have access to masks.

Furthermore, the boxes in which the masks are put have been designed by Sourav himself and provides contactless access. While Sourav's uncle provides the cotton cloth for making the masks, Laxmi stitches them in her free time.

Four of the five boxes have been placed in markets and some masks were also distributed among construction workers and those whose shanties were destroyed in a major fire in Tughlakabad, south Delhi, earlier this month.

The initiative has been welcomed by people in the neighbourhood.

"Since masks are a must these days, I ask customers who forget their masks to take one from the box," said Naveen Chandrasheel, who runs a salon at Chittaranjan Park and has a mask vending box near his shop.