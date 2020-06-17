Get Inspired

"Pick One, Stay Safe": Delhi Mother-Son Duo Make Masks For Poor For Free

Through the initiative "Pick One, Stay Safe", cinematographer Sourav Das and his mother, Laxmi, have so far distributed over 2,000 masks.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   17 Jun 2020 9:54 AM GMT
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
"Pick One, Stay Safe": Delhi Mother-Son Duo Make Masks For Poor For Free

Image Credits: NDTV

As India grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, several citizens have come forward to do their bit to help those in need. A 24-year-old man and his mother in Delhi, which is one of the worst-affected due to COVID-19, have been producing and distributing free masks to the poor in South Delhi.

Through the initiative "Pick One, Stay Safe", cinematographer Sourav Das and his mother, Laxmi, have so far distributed over 2,000 masks. All the masks are stitched by Laxmi, a homemaker.

"These are reusable cotton masks. Every day, around 25-40 masks are made and put into boxes at five locations at Chittaranjan Park," Sourav was quoted by NDTV.

He added that with the initiative he wants to ensure the poor and the underprivileged have access to masks.

Furthermore, the boxes in which the masks are put have been designed by Sourav himself and provides contactless access. While Sourav's uncle provides the cotton cloth for making the masks, Laxmi stitches them in her free time.

Four of the five boxes have been placed in markets and some masks were also distributed among construction workers and those whose shanties were destroyed in a major fire in Tughlakabad, south Delhi, earlier this month.

The initiative has been welcomed by people in the neighbourhood.

"Since masks are a must these days, I ask customers who forget their masks to take one from the box," said Naveen Chandrasheel, who runs a salon at Chittaranjan Park and has a mask vending box near his shop.

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian