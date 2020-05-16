Math Teacher Infected With COVID-19 In Leh Continues To Take Online Classes, Inspires Those Fighting Virus

While COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the country, some people are keeping up the spirit and fighting the virus not just for themselves, but also for others who are inspired by them.

One of such brave fighter is Kifayat Hussain, a math teacher who hails from Leh and is actively fighting the virus without cutting down on what he loves the most -- teaching.

On May 14, cricket legend VVS Laxman tweeted about Kifayat Hussain and how he is an inspiration for many.

Kifayat Hussain, a Maths teacher from Leh tested positive for Covid19, despite this he has been taking online classes for his students from the isolation centre. Such spirit is an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/HOdNwlOpSQ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 14, 2020

Kifayat, a maths teacher, has been taking online classes and teaching his students from the isolation centre where he has been staying at present. In such a difficult time, people like Kifayat are role models for their unbreakable morale and spirit.

He is conducting online classes using internet communication tools such as Zoom and making YouTube videos for his students he cannot meet.

Twitteratis responded to the tweet with love and appreciation for Kifayat.





You said it truly sir...He is truly inspiring.. Salute to his dedication & courage.. https://t.co/i4kBu3CeCD — VIKASH KUMAR YADAV (@YADAVVIKASH75) May 14, 2020





Always grateful for such selfless teachers who helped mold me and countless others, as they strive to inculcate their knowlege. https://t.co/8bvjSfCCHH — Joseph Christakiran Moses (@mj_christakiran) May 14, 2020

