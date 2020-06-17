Jharkhand: Lady Cop Rushes Home To Get Milk For Hungry Baby Traveling On Shramik Train, Garners Applause

Top officials have showered appreciation on a police official in Jharkhand, who was seen rushing to her house to fetch milk for a hungry child travelling on a Shramik Special train with its parents.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Railway Protection Force Sushila Badaik was on duty at Hatia railway station in Ranchi when the Bengaluru-Gorakhpur train reached there. A passenger approached her to inform her that her four-month-old baby was hungry.

Immediately, Badaik rushed back home on her two-wheeler and soon returned with a bottle of warm milk. She handed it over to the mother, identified as Mehrunisha, who was returning home to Madhubani in Bihar, reported NDTV.



"The baby was crying, and I rushed to fetch milk," a railway official quoted Ms Badaik as saying.

"Proud of ASI Sushila Badaik as her action showed humanity and commitment," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

Netizens too praised the woman for her commitment.

