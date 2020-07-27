Dealing With Pandemic On Ground - An Inside Story Of Three Community Warriors In Bihar

The pandemic has entirely changed how we function on a daily basis. Most of us are staying indoors to prevent any risk of getting infected with coronavirus. Even under such dire circumstances, some people are working on ground to keep our community safe.



Many such frontline warriors often go unnoticed even after the efforts which they're putting on a daily basis. Three similar accounts of community workers facing the pandemic on-ground make us realize the importance of such collaborative efforts in managing a crisis. Although, they're selflessly working towards the community, they also have to face discrimination from others.

A sanitation worker in Patna, Bihar named Chotu, goes out every day to sanitize common spaces in the community. His work involves moving outside and spraying disinfectants. On being asked about the dangers involved in his work, he calls it his moral duty towards the community. "It is a part of my work to keep the community safe. If I don't go out for work right now, then the entire community will be at risk. Some people feel that I am spreading the risk of Coronavirus as I am always outdoors. But I have to deal with It." shares Chotu Kumar while speaking with pluc.tv.

The discrimination faced by our frontline heroes has raised a pertinent question here. After being out on the ground and saving the community, these frontline workers are discriminated against on the basis of their work. Another similar account comes from an Asha worker named Neelam Tripathi. Asha workers have been at the backbone of India's healthcare system. For facing the war against corona, it is crucial for our healthcare system to be robust. But the efforts of frontline workers like Neelam go unnoticed.



Residing in Rahim Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, Neelam heads out everyday to keep a track of the pandemic and fight misinformation in her area. While the society is struggling with the rising corona cases, she keeps people informed about the importance of social distancing. "As a part of our work, we have to collect information about corona positive patients. But sometimes people don't coordinate with me. They also come to my home arguing about the same. I want to make them understand the importance of staying in quarantine for prevention of community transmission." shares Neelam while speaking with pluc.tv.





The task force of Patna Municipal Corporation is working hard to keep the increasing corona cases in check. Their volunteers working on ground have to ensure that all common spaces are sanitized Abhishek Kumar has been volunteering with Patna Municipal Corporation's Pandemic Task Force to help people understand the need for safety measures and supports sanitization efforts. "When I go out to sanitize the localities for work, some people agree and some don't. But I try to convince them as it's crucial to keep everyone safe. If they follow guidelines, it will be good for all of us. This pandemic situation could be tackled with everyone's coordination." shares Abhishek while speaking with pluc.tv.

Despite facing discrimination for the work which they're doing, these frontline warriors are fighting every day to keep the community safe. Their work needs appreciation as they are risking their lives on a daily basis for the community. The Logical Indian salutes these frontline warriors for the selfless service to the society.

