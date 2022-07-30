All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Meet Basica Salam, The Skate Enthusiast Who Is Giving Wings To Dreamers With Longboarding

Image Credits: Maruti Suzuki Alto

Get Inspired
Propelled byMaruti Suzuki Alto

Meet Basica Salam, The Skate Enthusiast Who Is Giving Wings To Dreamers With Longboarding

India,  30 July 2022 12:22 PM GMT

Basica is on a journey to make a path for the whole nation by propagating this unique sport and empowering women and children across the country to fly as she did

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In the 1950s, surfing enthusiasts in Hawaii found a way to cruise on land on the days when the waves were weak. They customised boards by adding wheels to cruise the streets and replicate the thrill of water surfing, and thus was born longboarding. Longboarding, while similar to skateboarding, is distinguished by the extended surface areas of the boards surfers ride on. The sport made waves around the seafront promenades and soon spread worldwide. It was only in 2012 when longboarding found its place in India, and skate enthusiasts started what was called 'Longboard Crew India' (LCI).

In 2014, Basica Salam, a Manipuri woman, stumbled upon longboarding and created a legacy. Due to the sport's unpopularity, Basica faced many challenges while pursuing it. But today, longboarding has become her pride and joy, while she has become the nation's pride. To celebrate the story of Basica, Maruti Suzuki Alto, under its initiative #EkDeshEkShaan, is spotlighting her journey and showcasing the feats she has accomplished as a professional longboarder.

From her initial days, Basica has come a long way. Since 2014 she has never looked back, and today she has become an ambassador for Longboard Girls Crew India and a member of Longboard Women United. Longboarding has taught Basica how to deal with life's twists and turns and helped her touch the sky with her wheels. Now, Basica is on a journey to make a path for the whole nation by propagating this unique sport and empowering women and children across the country to fly as she did. Basica believes that true pride lies in trying to overcome an obstacle and craving a new path for oneself and having the right set of wheels can help one set afoot in the right direction.

Like Basica's, India has seen stories of numerous people who have originated from humble beginnings and become the nation's pride. With their work, they have taken the country in a new direction. To celebrate this spirit that makes India #EkDeshEkShaan, Maruti Suzuki Alto is spotlighting the stories of the trailblazers who are bringing pride to the nation by crossing boundaries of land and tradition and creating a new identity and hope for the future. The Logical Indian applauds the brand's efforts for bringing attention to stories of people whose spirit makes the essence that is the foundation our country stands upon!
Suggest Correction

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X