Azim Premji Becomes World's 3rd Biggest Donor To COVID-19 Relief Efforts: Forbes

India's leading business tycoon and Wipro founder Azim Premji has become the world's third biggest private donor to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, according to the Forbes list of top 10 private donations.



He is the only Indian in the top 10 list, which is primarily dominated by US billionaires.

Wipro, Wipro Enterprises, and the Azim Premji Foundation together have contributed a hefty donation of Rs 1,125 crores which is $132 million.

The Azim Premji Foundation has donated a total of Rs 1000 crores, Wipro has committed a donation of Rs 100 crores, and Wipro Enterprises has committed an aid of Rs 25 crores to aid the battle against the COVID-19 outbreak, as reported by Times Now.

According to the compilation of data by Forbes, 77 billionaires had donated to different causes to do with coronavirus relief till the end of April. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey stands at the highest, with a donation of $1 billion.

The second and only other billionaire to succeed India's Azim Premji is Microsoft founder Bill Gates along with his wife Melinda Gates who have made a donation of $255 million.

