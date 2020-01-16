[Watch] Kashmir: Army Wades Through Snow To Help Pregnant Woman Reach Hospital

Indian Army's 'Khairiyat' (welfare) team waded through waist-deep snow for several kilometres to take a pregnant woman to the hospital on Tuesday, January 14. The woman, Shamima, was safely taken to the Baramulla hospital and gave birth to a boy.



On Tuesday, the team had recieved a call from Shamima's husband, Riyaz Mir, a resident of Dard Pora village in north Kashmir's Baramulla, saying that his family could not take his pregnant wife to the hospital due to heavy snowfall. Shamima was in labour and had developed some pregnancy-related complications.

The base commander at Uplona village and a resident medical officer then rushed to the family, after trekking for around five kilometres. Three teams of the army unit were also formed. While one team carried Shamima to Uplona on a stretcher through waist-deep snow, another team cleared the snow till helipad at Uplona. Meanwhile, another team cleared the road till Kanispora to connect the area with the district headquarters in Baramulla.

From Uplona, the woman was stabilised and taken to Baramulla hospital in an Army ambulance. Over 100 army men and 30 civilians were involved in the six-hour operation. The army team also stayed until the woman delivered the baby.









After being set up, the 'Khairiyat' teams had circulated their mobile numbers in their villages to request assistance in cases of emergencies.

The incident came to light after the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army shared a video of the incident on Twitter on Tuesday.

"During heavy snowfall, an expecting mother Mrs Shamima, required emergency hospitalisation. For 4 hours over 100 Army persons & 30 civilians walked with her on stretcher through heavy snow. Baby born in hospital, both mother & child doing fine," read the caption accompanying the video.

The video was also shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, January 15. "Our Army is known for its valour and professionalism. It is also respected for its humanitarian spirit. Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible!" the PM said in the tweet.





