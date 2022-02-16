All section
#ShareTheLoad Movement: An Initiative To Remove The Stains Of Unconscious Gender Bias And #SeeEqual

Image Credits: Ariel

India,  16 Feb 2022 2:47 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-02-16T08:21:52+05:30check update history

Ariel's fifth edition of its Share The Load initiative has once again held up a mirror to the society by highlighting the reality of unconscious gender bias.

In the wake of the pandemic, almost every household turned into an office, school, workout space, all in one. Multiple homes saw an increase in workload during the lockdown, which led to men actively taking up household chores while establishing their capabilities of doing them when needed. But as the pandemic eased, the trend faded, and many men stopped lending a hand, leaving the burden of carrying out all the household chores on the shoulders of the women.

According to a survey* 7 out of 10 women said their partners helped with chores during the lockdown but stopped it later. A whopping 83 percent* women felt that men don't see them as equals when it comes to household work. According to another survey* 73 percent of men agreed to split tasks with other men while growing up. If men can split the burden of chores with roommates, friends or brothers, why do they stop doing it once they move in with their partners?

With its latest initiative, See Equal, Ariel is trying to open a conversation to urge men to be equal partners with equal roles in a household.

Over the years, Ariel's #ShareTheLoad initiative has become a movement that has sparked change and created equal space in numerous households. Once again, in 2022, they have held up a mirror to the society by highlighting the reality of unconscious gender bias and nudged men to #ShareTheLoad in an effort to bring equality at home. Through their latest initiative, See Equal, Ariel asks men a straightforward question, "Why is it easier for men to divide household responsibilities with each other, but not with their wives?" With this question, it urges men to drop the unconscious gender bias. Because when we
#SeeEqual, we #ShareTheLoad and transform the household into an equal space.

Since 2015, Ariel has been removing the stains of gender inequality through its #ShareTheLoad initiative. What started with just one simple but pressing question, "Is laundry only a woman's job?" has now become an initiative that resonates with millions of people. #SeeEqual is yet another barrier-breaking subject that encourages men to take the onus and be equally involved in household chores by starting with the easiest one, doing the laundry. The Logical Indian appreciates Ariel's efforts to spark conversations that facilitate change and call for action, not just in the professional world but also at home.

*Disclaimers: Based on a 3rd party survey conducted by Toluna with 900 respondents across 7 cities.

