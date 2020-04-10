Anand Mahindra Replaces Plates With Banana Leaves At His Factories To Help Farmers Amid Lockdown

In a bid to help banana farmers amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, industrialist Anand Mahindra has replaced plates at his factory canteens with banana leaves.

The Chairman of the Mahindra Group, took to Twitter on April 9, to share how his factories were helping the struggling banana farmers.

The initiative was taken upon the suggestion of senior journalist Padma Ramnath, who told him that it would help the banana farmers struggling to sell their produce.

"A retired journalist, Padma Ramnath mailed me out of the blue & suggested that if our canteens used banana leaves as plates, it would help struggling banana farmers who were having trouble selling their produce," Mahindra tweeted.

"Our proactive factory teams acted instantly on the idea...Thank you!" he added.