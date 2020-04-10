Anand Mahindra Replaces Plates With Banana Leaves At His Factories To Help Farmers Amid Lockdown
In a bid to help banana farmers amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, industrialist Anand Mahindra has replaced plates at his factory canteens with banana leaves.
The Chairman of the Mahindra Group, took to Twitter on April 9, to share how his factories were helping the struggling banana farmers.
The initiative was taken upon the suggestion of senior journalist Padma Ramnath, who told him that it would help the banana farmers struggling to sell their produce.
"A retired journalist, Padma Ramnath mailed me out of the blue & suggested that if our canteens used banana leaves as plates, it would help struggling banana farmers who were having trouble selling their produce," Mahindra tweeted.
"Our proactive factory teams acted instantly on the idea...Thank you!" he added.
The industrialist also shared several pictures which show food being served to the factory workers on banana leaves. The tweet soon went viral and has received over 63k likes and over 10k retweets. Many Twitter users also praised Mahindra for his initiative.
"wow!!! this is really nice. All should think of such innovative ideas to keep small businesses alive," tweeted Debali Basu.
"Mr Mahindra ....endless respect...... ventilators to banana leafs... we'll win #Covid19India for sure with people like you around," tweeted another user Pawan Gulati.
