Amitabh Bachchan unveiled Aditya Birla Group’s new tagline - “A Force For Good”
Writer: Kishan Rao A S
He believes in the philosophy of it is not a race to win but to create his own track. He has his opinions and realizes that every day is a learning.
India, 20 Sep 2024 10:39 AM GMT | Updated 20 Sep 2024 10:43 AM GMTcheck update history
Editor : Abhishek Mazumdar |
Abhishek Mazumdar is an Indian media entrepreneur and the Co-founder & CEO of The Logical Indian. Abhishek's media startup, The Logical Indian is an independent and public-spirited digital media platform. Building an independent, bootstrapped, and profitable media company is a testimony to Abhishek's profound and exceptional entrepreneurial abilities.
Creatives : Abhishek Mazumdar
For the first time ever! on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan unveiled Aditya Birla Group’s new tagline, “A Force For Good,” marking a significant milestone in the Group’s journey. By choosing one of India’s most beloved shows as the platform to reach out to India at large, Aditya Birla Group not only emphasised its role as a transformative force in business but also showcased its dedication to making a positive impact on the world.
