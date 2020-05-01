Amazon Frontline Heroes From Across The Country Share Heartwarming Messages For Customers

Since the lockdown started, citizens across the country have written to e-commerce companies expressing views about doorstep delivery of critical supplies that these firms provide. Amazon, an e-commerce giant has received a number of messages from the citizens. The essential services are surely made possible by the efforts of thousands of associates who pick, pack, ship, transport, and deliver essential products for those who need it the most. On hearing about the heartfelt messages of the customers, hundreds of associates across Amazon India's operations network picked their pens to respond with their views.

They took time out from their workday to write to customers across India who are reliant on e-commerce especially the most vulnerable such as the elderly, those living alone, and people residing in containment zones with their perspective. Hundreds of inspirational, heartwarming and thought-provoking handwritten letters by the associates give customers a sneak peek into the thoughts of frontline heroes who play a crucial role in protecting citizens.

Here are some of the most heartwarming and beautiful excerpts from the letters by the Amazon Frontline Heroes to customers:

In these letters, associates encourage citizens to stay home with the reassurance that they will ensure the supply of the essentials. "In such difficult times when you have to be at your home, providing you with essentials is our responsibility. We are taking utmost care while delivering orders. Our facility is kept in a clean and hygienic condition," wrote an associate in Pune.





Addressing anxiety among customers about the safety and precautionary measures, Pramod Kamble from Kolhapur writes: "I am working hard to deliver essential goods that you need in this critical situation. I follow all the hygiene and cleanliness rules before I deliver your items. I deliver your orders after properly washing and sanitizing my hands. I don't forget to wear a mask and take care to keep myself at least six feet away from people. All these are followed to keep you and your family safe."

Sushma Malawat, who works in a Sort centre, adds, "In the sorting area, we take all care regarding sanitation and sanitization. Cleaning is done religiously and we have easy access to sanitizer which we use 4-5 times a day. We are constantly reminded of social distancing and always maintain six feet distance from each other. We do all we can to protect ourselves from infections so that we are able to work safely as also keep others safe."





Several associates wrote about their responsibility towards the customers, the care and precautions they take to ensure deliveries are safe, and the pride that they and their families feel in their role serving the country at this time. "My friends and my family are proud of me that we are helping the people at large during this time of distress caused by the pandemic," said Neha Yada.

Shiba John from Delhi sums up their views: "Today I am able to serve my country by doing this kind of duty. I am very happy to serve my country. Even though we are not serving in military or medical establishments, we can still be certainly useful for our country in various ways." Her thoughts are mirrored by S. Vinod Kumar, a delivery associate from Chennai who writes, "Let me thank you, dear customer, for giving me this opportunity to serve you like the armed forces."

These letters fill the hearts with a million emotions in ways we can't imagine. The letters from the delivery associates and the love from the customers go on to prove that no crisis can make the citizens of this country step back for the services of the nation.