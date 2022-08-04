This Robotic Engineer Is On A Journey To Create A Meaningful Impact With His Robots!

Over the ages, the human population has achieved a myriad of things with the use of technology. Be it the invention of the wheel or robots in present times, innovations have helped civilisation evolve and thrive for centuries. Influenced by aspirations and necessity, today, technology affects every aspect of human society. It has helped human beings progress at an unimaginable speed by enhancing their efficiency, which has also increased the demand for greater technology. The needs of a society are a driving force for all technological inventions, including Zafi, a voice-activated robot developed by Aashik Rahman, an entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu and CEO of Propeller Technologies.





In 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country, travelling long distances became hard. During this time, Aashik saw the opportunity to use his innovation to ease the strain on the frontline workers by re-programme his school-oriented robots for medical aid. Widely used by Chennai and Trichy government hospitals, the robots delivered meals and medication to Covid-infected patients without requiring direct interaction with nurses. Turning a spotlight onto Aashik's contributions and successes, Maruti Suzuki Alto, under its initiative, celebrates the man who is bringing pride to our nation by building robots that are creating a meaningful difference.








