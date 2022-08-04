This Robotic Engineer Is On A Journey To Create A Meaningful Impact With His Robots!
Aashik has been creating fun movies and cartoons with his team that help students understand concepts better
Over the ages, the human population has achieved a myriad of things with the use of technology. Be it the invention of the wheel or robots in present times, innovations have helped civilisation evolve and thrive for centuries. Influenced by aspirations and necessity, today, technology affects every aspect of human society. It has helped human beings progress at an unimaginable speed by enhancing their efficiency, which has also increased the demand for greater technology. The needs of a society are a driving force for all technological inventions, including Zafi, a voice-activated robot developed by Aashik Rahman, an entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu and CEO of Propeller Technologies.
In 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country, travelling long distances became hard. During this time, Aashik saw the opportunity to use his innovation to ease the strain on the frontline workers by re-programme his school-oriented robots for medical aid. Widely used by Chennai and Trichy government hospitals, the robots delivered meals and medication to Covid-infected patients without requiring direct interaction with nurses. Turning a spotlight onto Aashik's contributions and successes, Maruti Suzuki Alto, under its initiative #EkDeshEkShaan, celebrates the man who is bringing pride to our nation by building robots that are creating a meaningful difference.
As the field of robotics engineering gains popularity in the country, Aashik is creating opportunities for the country's young minds by creating space and a way for them to experiment and innovate while staying true to their roots. He is on a journey to impart his knowledge of robotics and artificial intelligence to young individuals and give wings to their dreams. Aashik has been creating fun movies and cartoons with his team that help students understand concepts better. He believes that if given the freedom to experiment, one can foster new ideas and achieve feats beyond imagination.
Like Aashik, many young individuals across the country are innovating things that bring about positive change. It is only when we all come together to lift each other that we can make our country proud.