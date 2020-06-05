Get Inspired

AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Uses MP Quota Tickets To Send 33 Migrants Home

On Thursday, June 4, Singh along with the help of individuals and NGOs, also ferried 180 migrants via a chartered plane.

The Logical Indian Crew
5 Jun 2020
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh
Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, helped 33 migrant workers from Delhi travel to Patna and Bihar on Wednesday, June 3, using domestic flight tickets entitled to him in a year as a Member of Parliament. Singh himself travelled to Patna with the 33 migrants in an evening flight.

Later on Thursday, June 4, Singh also ferried 180 migrants to Patna from Delhi via a chartered Vistara flight, with the help of individuals and NGOs. Singh also travelled with the workers. "We have just reached here by a chartered plane with 180 migrant workers," Singh told reporters at the airport.

"The initial plan was to take 21 workers to Patna today and 12 workers tomorrow. But later we got tickets for all 33 of them today itself," The Hindu quoted a party source as saying.

"Two days ago, Sanjay Singh had sent 271 migrant labourers in nine buses from Delhi to 10 different districts of Bihar. Till now he has sent a total of 1,200 workers in 41 buses to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh," an official statement said.

Singh's move has been appreciated by AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind took to social media and said that the MPs gesture will set a precedent.

