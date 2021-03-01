Anecdote To Misinformation: Objective, Credible And Reliable Samachar!

The job of the media has always been to hold up a mirror to society and tell the truth. It is called the fourth pillar of democracy for all the right reasons! Indian media reflects the vision of the world's largest democracy. It's rightly said, "with great power comes great responsibility". Media ethics plays a major role when it comes to public information space. Therefore it is important to identify just and ethical sources of information. In its quest to be fair and unbiased, Aaj Tak through its latest initiative presents a light-hearted yet impactful and thought-provoking take on what it means to strongly follow on the ground and unbiased reporting.



This film portrays the importance of going after truth as opposed to spreading misinformation to create sensational content. It glorifies the idea of digging deeper to find the truth no matter how tedious the process. Aaj Tak, in its veracity, strives to remain authentic to carry forward its twenty years of legacy. "Samaachaar tamasha nahi, bharosa hai". Conformity to the facts is the only kind of conformity that is acceptable in the world of journalism. Only when the truth becomes the highest authority, the sand-castle of misinformation can be crumbled down. This film calls out the fake news propagators spreading sensationalist contents under the garb of journalism.

Aaj Tak in its bid to promote ethical journalism has launched the drive to open conversations on the several facets of journalistic integrity. To convey the importance of not just adhering to the philosophy of good journalism but also acknowledging a sense of duty to the citizens, Aaj Tak will continue to carry these conversations forward through a series of more such cheerfully impactful videos.

It's indeed true that in a world where false hype around news makes way to people through various channels, it is important to carefully choose a reliable source of information. The relationship of media with people is founded on the values of trust. The Logical Indian strongly believes in responsible journalism which is credible and upholds the values of the constitution.





