England: 5-Yr-Old Amputee Takes Up 10 Km Walk Challenge To Raise Money For Hospital That Saved His Life

A five-year-old boy who had to have both his legs amputated has raised over £1 million for the hospital that saved his life by setting up a target of walking 10 km in a month.
Tony Hudgell, from Kings Hill in Kent, England had set out to raise £500 by walking every day in June. However, after walking a little over 8.3km, the braveheart has already raised £1,014,348 for the Evelina London Children's Hospital, which saved his life, reported BBC.
When Tony was just 41-days-old, he had to have both his legs amputated after abuse from his birth parents.
"At just 41 days old, Tony suffered horrific abuse at the hands of his biological parents. He suffered multiple fractures, dislocations, blunt trauma to face leading to multi-organ failure, toxic-shock and sepsis. He ended up on life support and seconds from death," reads Tony's fundraising page.
Day 21 #10kwalk 🐻 @EvelinaLondon 7.9km now complete & over £800,000 raised 💥🎉🎉@GMB live tomorrow from 6am hoping to push that #Million mark 🤞#GoTonyGo#doubleamputee#TonysLaw#inspiredbycaptaintom#ThankYou #notallsuperheroeswearcapes @captaintommoore pic.twitter.com/naK35dsuy8— Tony Hudgell BEAR @bearsjourney (@paula_hudgell) June 21, 2020
Recently, the boy has been learning to walk on his new legs with crutches.
"We're up to 8.3km and may go over if there are days when he wants to do extra walking," Tony's stepmother, Paula Hudgell told the media.
"He knows it's a huge amount of money and he's going to be extremely proud and chuffed. He is over the moon," she added.
The boy was inspired by 100-year-old World War Two veteran Captain Tom Moore, who raised over £30 million for the National Health Service(NHS) by walking laps of his garden. To reach his 10 Km challenge, he is aiming to walk at least a third of a kilometre every day this month.
"This was set up to improve his walking, which would give us an idea if prosthetics were a solution, which we've seen they are. His walking has improved immeasurably during the challenge," Paula said.Also Read: 103-Yr-Old Belgian Doctor Walks Marathon In His Garden To Raise Funds For COVID-19 Research
