England: 5-Yr-Old Amputee Takes Up 10 Km Walk Challenge To Raise Money For Hospital That Saved His Life

A five-year-old boy who had to have both his legs amputated has raised over £1 million for the hospital that saved his life by setting up a target of walking 10 km in a month.



Tony Hudgell, from Kings Hill in Kent, England had set out to raise £500 by walking every day in June. However, after walking a little over 8.3km, the braveheart has already raised £1,014,348 for the Evelina London Children's Hospital, which saved his life, reported BBC. When Tony was just 41-days-old, he had to have both his legs amputated after abuse from his birth parents. "At just 41 days old, Tony suffered horrific abuse at the hands of his biological parents. He suffered multiple fractures, dislocations, blunt trauma to face leading to multi-organ failure, toxic-shock and sepsis. He ended up on life support and seconds from death," reads Tony's fundraising page.