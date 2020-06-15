Awareness

From Shah Rukh Khan To Ravi Shankar Prasad, Celebs, Politicians Mourn Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Social media is flooded by Sushant Singh Rajput's industry colleagues, politicians, sports persons and the actor's fans expressing grief at his unfortunate demise.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   15 Jun 2020 6:43 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-06-15T12:35:05+05:30
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died after he allegedly hung himself at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday, June 14. The 34-year-old's sudden and unexpected death came as a shock to the country, especially in the Bollywood fraternity.

Some of his friends were also at his home when his body was discovered. The door to his room was broken and the actor was found hanging. No suicide note has been recovered yet.

Initial reports from the police claim that the actor was suffering from depression for the past six months.

Soon after the news of his death surfaced, netizens took to social media to express their sorrow. Many talked about the importance of addressing mental health issues, and the need for human beings, in general, to be more kind, compassionate, helpful and approachable towards those who are mentally unhealthy.

Social media is flooded by his industry colleagues, politicians, sportspersons and the actor's fans expressing grief at his unfortunate demise.








