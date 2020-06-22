Awareness

'I See Online Community Being Hurtful To Each Other': Ratan Tata Calls For Stopping Online Bullying

“I believe this year specially calls for all of us to be unified and helpful and is not the time to pull each other down,” Ratan Tata wrote in an Instagram post.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   22 Jun 2020 5:30 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Navya Singh | Creatives : Abhishek M

Image Credit: Livemint

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata on Sunday, June 21, called for stopping online bullying and hatred. In an Instagram post, Tata said that people were being hurtful to each other and bringing each other down on social media.

"This year has been full of challenges for everyone, on some level or the other. I see online community being hurtful to each other, bringing each other down, harshly and with quick judgements," the Chairman Emeritus of the Tata group said.

View this post on Instagram

🤍

A post shared by Ratan Tata (@ratantata) on

"I believe this year specially calls for all of us to be unified and helpful and is not the time to pull each other down," he added.

Urging people to be sensitive towards each other, he stressed for "more of kindness and more of understanding and patience than what one sees today."

Tata said: "while my presence online is limited, but I truly hope it will evolve into a place of empathy and support for everyone, no matter what your cause, rather than hate and bullying."

Also Read: Killing Of Pregnant Elephant "Meditated Murder": Ratan Tata

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian