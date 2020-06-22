'I See Online Community Being Hurtful To Each Other': Ratan Tata Calls For Stopping Online Bullying

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata on Sunday, June 21, called for stopping online bullying and hatred. In an Instagram post, Tata said that people were being hurtful to each other and bringing each other down on social media.

"This year has been full of challenges for everyone, on some level or the other. I see online community being hurtful to each other, bringing each other down, harshly and with quick judgements," the Chairman Emeritus of the Tata group said.

"I believe this year specially calls for all of us to be unified and helpful and is not the time to pull each other down," he added.



Urging people to be sensitive towards each other, he stressed for "more of kindness and more of understanding and patience than what one sees today."

Tata said: "while my presence online is limited, but I truly hope it will evolve into a place of empathy and support for everyone, no matter what your cause, rather than hate and bullying."

