On Duty Frontliners Surprised With Ice Creams, A Sweet Gesture That Brought A Million Dollar Smiles

In these uncertain times, there are Bravehearts helping the many different mechanisms run smoothly by rendering their duties at the frontline. Be it sanitation workers, police in charge or health workers, as citizens with awareness and sensitivity, we tend to remain concerned for their safety at all times. The courage that they exhibit on an everyday basis deserves a hearty salute from all of us. But we are often confronted with a question, "What can we do to express our gratitude?"

They say gratitude can be expressed in the smallest of gestures that are honest even if that means just a tiny scoop of ice cream. Yes, a tiny scoop of ice cream and all the reasons to believe in humanity! Here is presenting a beautiful, touching video of young people surprising the on-duty frontline workers with a bountiful cup of ice cream on a hot afternoon. Ice creams, packed with the many magical flavours of happiness sure did break the seriousness of the whole pandemic situation into confetti of joy especially because they least expected it.

The magic that shone their faces with million-dollar smiles speak volumes of the power of right intentions. If you have already been gushing at the endearing video of our heroes with their cups of delightful exuberance, what's the wait? Simply put, corona warriors are everywhere, including one in you, it's just a matter of looking around. The war that each one of us has waged against the pandemic just by doing our work or staying home deserves an equal amount of acknowledgement.

So here is a blissful bet, celebrate the heroism and courage of all the corona warriors around you by sharing a happy scoop of joy. In the process don't forget to indulge yourself as well because believe it or not, you are the hero you were waiting for to come and save the world. Additionally, it almost goes without saying, next time you order your favourite cone of hazelnut, remember to share one with your delivery executive, with househelp didi, with grandparents or with siblings, although its a universally acknowledged fact on a lighter note that sharing ice-cream with siblings can be slightly debatable.

However, what can well be accepted is that sharing is the easiest and the most effective magic trick to make the world a happier place to dwell. If anything, a cup of vanilla drizzled with chocolate sauce is one of the best ways to make the seemingly morbid days bountiful for one and all. A playful, jovial video of a doctor himself enjoying his ice cream goes on to prove that times may sure have been tough but it's fairly easy to still #StayKoolStaySafe.

If nothing, COVID-19 has made us realise that "we are in this together". The contribution of each one of us in this collective fight holds an exclusive value, therefore love, support, encouragement and a whole lot of dessert can turn everything into an oasis of joy in no time. As a way forward, no matter how bitter the circumstances are, there are many ways to stir a dash of hope in the air to make life sweet and sane, quite literally!