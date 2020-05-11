Awareness

Indian Doctors, Nurses Land In Dubai To Help UAE Fight COVID-19

After the centre's approval, a team of 88 health workers, of which 38 are from Kerala, left for UAE on May 9.

The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala   |   11 May 2020 1:54 PM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Indian Doctors, Nurses Land In Dubai To Help UAE Fight COVID-19

Image Credit: Indian Express

In a bid to help the United Arab Emirates fight the COVID-19 pandemic, a team of healthcare workers, doctors and nurses from India has landed in the middle eastern country. This comes after the UAE government had urged the Indian government to send medics and health workers to fight the virus.

After the Centre's approval, a team of 88 health workers, of which 38 are from Kerala, left for UAE on May 9.

The team also includes healthcare professionals employed in the UAE who were at their homes in Kerala on leave when the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed. The team also consisted of those who were recruited by the Emirates to boost the efforts to fight COVID-19.

While 19 in the contingent are from Aster MedCity, Kochi, 14 hailed from Kozhikode's Aster MIMS Hospital.

Aster group also sent 15 of its health workers from its hospitals in Bengaluru and 18 from Maharashtra.

In a bid to extend help to the country, the health workers flew from Kochi, Bengaluru and Kolhapur airports on May 9.

This is said to be the first time a hospital group is sending doctors and nurses from Kerala and other states to Gulf countries.

"They are critical care nurses who are experienced in providing specialised care to patients in intensive care units. They will be deployed in field hospitals and other private hospitals," the hospitals group said.

The UAE has recorded 18,198 COVID-19 cases with at least 4,804 recoveries and 198 deaths.

Also Read: Nurse Beaten Up, Stabbed For Asking To Follow Social Distancing In Haryana

