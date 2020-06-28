Tamil Nadu: How Tirupathur Police Is Ensuring Effective Law Enforcement In District

Reethu Ravi
Tirupathur district was carved out from erstwhile Vellore District on 28.11.2019. For a district like Tirupathur with a population of 11,11,812 and area of 1797.92 Sq.km with beautiful hill terrain, where people belonging to multiple castes and religions, following various traditions and cultures live, the role of police assumes significance. This is because they enforce law impartially without fear or favour. The citizens lay their trust on the police officers to address their grievances within boundaries of the law.
The innovative process initiated are listed below in brief, Feedback cell
In an effort to improve the efficiency of the organization, feedback cell has been formed in the District Police Office with a twofold objective. First, is process improvement by identifying the gaps in the police functioning, and secondly, to build trust and goodwill among people to enhance the legitimacy of police functioning.
Phone numbers of complainants in all cases of FIR, CSR, petitions,100 calls have been obtained.
A phone call made from feedback cell after 72 hours from the District Police Office and five leading questions posed to them including
Police officers with a positive feedback were appreciated for their good work done and same is acknowledged and police officers with negative feedback are advised to do course correction.
Feedback data for the month of January:
Digitization of SOC of accidents, prohibition offences and property crimes and predictive policing-hotspot policing
Objective:
To Collate process analyze and generating reports for appropriate intervention to bring positive impact.
To implement predictive police based on the geospatial spread of crimes.
The officers in the rank of inspectors, Sub inspectors, Highway patrols, bike born brigades are connected in Google maps through their email ids in smartphones. Once the officer's duty time is over or if they are on leave, they disconnect the link. This location is monitored by district control & response Centre in real-time and resources are directed to attend the emergencies in the shortest possible time. The emergent situation includes accidents, road roko, 100 calls, and chain snatching or intercepting a vehicle involved in a crime among others.
VVC has been formed in all 107 villages and 321 hamlets in the district
