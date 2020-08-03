Akshaya Patra Raises $950,000 To Feed Mid-Day Meals To School Children

An eminent Indian non-profit organisation Akshaya Patra has raised $950,000 to feed mid-day meals to school children through a virtual event.

With its Texas chapter in the US, a virtual event named-Virtual Gala was organised which brought together people from various parts of the world. It was attended by nearly 1000 businesses, non- profit organisations, government officials as well as philanthropists. The organisation's main purpose behind this initiative is to fulfil its mission of eradicating hunger from underprivileged children.

On July 25, the Texas gala was hosted by the cities of Austin, Dallas and Houston, as per the report. "The event included a conversation with Narayana Murthy, co-founder of software giant Infosys, by Siva Sivaram, president of Western Digital, who was recently appointed Chairman of Akshaya Patra Foundation USA along with Vice Chairman Srivatsan Rajan" reported The Economic Times

Akshaya Patra has fed over 1.8 million children in different states and continues to work on its goal of despite the lockdown.

"Through our Mid-Day Meal Programme, our attempt is to feed the millions of children in India who lack the means, but, have the zeal to learn and achieve. By feeding them one wholesome meal a day, we give them the nourishment and motivation they need to pursue an education for a better future. It is our endeavour to reach out to every child at the grass-root level of the society." said Akshaya Patra Foundation.