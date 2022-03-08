JoyOfEquality: This Women's Day vivo Encourages All To Stand For Equality By Standing As One!

Even in today's day and age, women have been pushed to fit a box. They are expected to behave a certain way as per the moulds of the society. During various stages of their life, from infancy to old age, women face discrimination in different forms and are treated unequally through occurrences that may be seen as commonplace.

Now more than ever, it is pivotal to deconstruct society's idea of a perfect woman and shed light on how women are treated unequally and are asked to 'pose' for society. vivo, through its latest campaign, #JoyOfEquality, highlights the gender stereotypes and attempts to bring to light the biases a woman faces.

The film is a montage of different 'poses' for the camera by different people at different stages of life. The brand, through the film, aims to instil the idea of a society where women are free to be whoever and whatever they wish to be without being judged.