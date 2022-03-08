All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
#JoyOfEquality: This Womens Day vivo Encourages All To Stand For Equality By Standing As One!

Image Credits: vivo

Sponsored
Propelled byvivo

#JoyOfEquality: This Women's Day vivo Encourages All To Stand For Equality By Standing As One!

8,  8 March 2022 11:43 AM GMT

This International Women's Day vivo attempts to break the bias by highlighting the gender stereotypes that may be common and often go unnoticed.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Even in today's day and age, women have been pushed to fit a box. They are expected to behave a certain way as per the moulds of the society. During various stages of their life, from infancy to old age, women face discrimination in different forms and are treated unequally through occurrences that may be seen as commonplace.

Now more than ever, it is pivotal to deconstruct society's idea of a perfect woman and shed light on how women are treated unequally and are asked to 'pose' for society. vivo, through its latest campaign, #JoyOfEquality, highlights the gender stereotypes and attempts to bring to light the biases a woman faces.

The film is a montage of different 'poses' for the camera by different people at different stages of life. The brand, through the film, aims to instil the idea of a society where women are free to be whoever and whatever they wish to be without being judged.

It is important that we introspect and take corrective measures to break the prevalent gender biases in society. vivo enforces the idea that we all must stand together and 'pose' for equality on this International Women's Day. The Logical Indian lauds the efforts of vivo to break the biases and highlight the gender stereotypes that may be common and often go unnoticed.
Suggest Correction
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X