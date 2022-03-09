Preserving Faith! Mumbai-Based Company Makes It Easier For Sikh Men To Manage Uncut Hair And Beard

A busy life and hectic work schedules often leave people with no time to care for themselves. As per faith, Sikh men and women should not cut their hair, support a turban and never shave their beards. However, the trend has been the opposite of late. Since it gets challenging to manage long hair and beard, Sikh men and boys choose to let go of their tradition, thus embracing the modernity of the fast-changing world. At the same time, Sikh spiritual leaders express their dismay at the pace with which the younger generations are choosing to trim their hair and let go of their turbans, which is the most conspicuous emblem of the Sikh faith.

Exclusive Products For Sikh Men

A Mumbai-based venture called 'Singh Styled' identified the trend and put forth a variety of exclusive products for Sikh men across the world. The company was launched in 2015 with a vision of offering products to the Sikh youth. While speaking to The Logical Indian, Chiranjeev Singh, the co-founder, said, "There was a lot of debate about the youth and the elders, and the parents of young Sikh men would often complain that the youngsters were moving away from the religion's identity. While digging more into it, I found that the main issue was the lack of quality products".

Three-Stage Testing For Every Product

Singh wanted to create a brand that provided quality and options to Sikh men for turbans and other products for their beards that could suit all skin types. The turban and the beard care products were the primary needs of the market. Singh said that the company takes months to launch every product, and every product is tested in three stages spanning 10-11 months in all weather conditions.

India is the birthplace of Sikhism and is home to the most prominent Sikh population globally, with over two crore people who embrace the religion. While youngsters can keep or trim their hair, the elders believe that keeping the hair sporting the turban is a matter of pride for any Sikh.

