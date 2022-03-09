All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Preserving Faith! Mumbai-Based Company Makes It Easier For Sikh Men To Manage Uncut Hair And Beard

Image Credit: Chiranjeev Singh

Small Medium Business

Preserving Faith! Mumbai-Based Company Makes It Easier For Sikh Men To Manage Uncut Hair And Beard

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana  (Digital Journalist) 

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

22,  9 March 2022 1:33 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Singh Styled became the world's first brand that catered exclusively to the needs of Sikh men. With hundreds of turban shades and a variety of beard products, the founder aims to keep Sikh youth from letting go of their religious identity, the turban.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A busy life and hectic work schedules often leave people with no time to care for themselves. As per faith, Sikh men and women should not cut their hair, support a turban and never shave their beards. However, the trend has been the opposite of late. Since it gets challenging to manage long hair and beard, Sikh men and boys choose to let go of their tradition, thus embracing the modernity of the fast-changing world. At the same time, Sikh spiritual leaders express their dismay at the pace with which the younger generations are choosing to trim their hair and let go of their turbans, which is the most conspicuous emblem of the Sikh faith.

Exclusive Products For Sikh Men

A Mumbai-based venture called 'Singh Styled' identified the trend and put forth a variety of exclusive products for Sikh men across the world. The company was launched in 2015 with a vision of offering products to the Sikh youth. While speaking to The Logical Indian, Chiranjeev Singh, the co-founder, said, "There was a lot of debate about the youth and the elders, and the parents of young Sikh men would often complain that the youngsters were moving away from the religion's identity. While digging more into it, I found that the main issue was the lack of quality products".

Three-Stage Testing For Every Product

Singh wanted to create a brand that provided quality and options to Sikh men for turbans and other products for their beards that could suit all skin types. The turban and the beard care products were the primary needs of the market. Singh said that the company takes months to launch every product, and every product is tested in three stages spanning 10-11 months in all weather conditions.

India is the birthplace of Sikhism and is home to the most prominent Sikh population globally, with over two crore people who embrace the religion. While youngsters can keep or trim their hair, the elders believe that keeping the hair sporting the turban is a matter of pride for any Sikh.

Also Read: #StopTheWar: Global Economic Impact Of War Estimated To Be $14.4 Trillion In 2021

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Singh Styled 
Sikh men 
beard 
hair 
beardcare 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X