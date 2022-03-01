Here's How This Online Platform Provides Upskilling Options For Youngsters In Various Formats

All section
Heres How This Online Platform Provides Upskilling Options For Youngsters In Various Formats

Image Credit: Unsplash, Seekho.ai

Small Medium Business

India,  1 March 2022 9:18 AM GMT

Seekho is India's first Neo Career School that combines mentorship, peer to peer learning and non-tech employment opportunities. The startup offers multiple video format offerings including live classes, short series and long cohort-based courses.

The dynamic corporate world is on its toes all the time. Even though the pandemic slowed the activities, they could not completely shut off the corporates. It is imperative to keep learning to match industry standards in a rapidly changing world. However, the corporate training is not enough for the kind of skills the job demands. Therefore, Seekho, India's first Neo Career School, combines mentorship, peer to peer learning, and non-tech employment opportunities. The company started to establish a learning community connecting youth with live classes from industry gurus and high demand jobs.

Upskilling Helps People To Upgrade Their Jobs

While speaking to The Logical Indian, Divya Jain, one of the co-founders, said, "Through the lockdown, we had students across the country who were working on their mobile phones, tablets, laptops and computers and learning relevant skills to find a job or upgrade from their current job profile. Seekho personalizes in skill education, and we function through academies in sectors we feel there is a lot of demand. We encourage students, graduates and early professionals to upskill themselves. Before COVID-19, people thought that one had to be physically present to attend the lecture to learn a new skill. Therefore, COVID brought in that mental shift among people, and they understood that they could learn new things through their gadgets".

Multiple Video Formats For Effective Learning

Launched in April 2021, Seekho is a video-first learning-based community and has multiple video format offerings, including live classes, short series and long cohort-based courses. The platform allows the corporates to match with the users. It enables them to hire from a talent pool in the industry, bringing together a win-win situation for both the applicants and the recruiters.

COVID-19 pandemic made it clear that education could be accessed through any corner of the country or the world. Moreover, corporates prefer people who continuously upskill themselves and steer the organization's path to success.

Also Read: Russia-Ukraine Crisis: How India's Bilateral Trade Is Being Affected?

