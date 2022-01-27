All section
Caste discrimination
Environment-Friendly Solutions: This Stationery Brand Offers Upcycled Paper For Conscious Purchases

Image Credit: Rescript, Rescript

Small Medium Business

Environment-Friendly Solutions: This Stationery Brand Offers Upcycled Paper For Conscious Purchases

Karnataka,  27 Jan 2022 1:38 PM GMT

Naren Raj and Ashutosh Ananth shared a passion for business and catering to the emerging trends of the market. With Rescript, the two friends want their customers to make a conscious decision to reduce the global carbon footprint.

Every day, nearly 16,000 trees are cut for several purposes, and a significant percentage of them is used in the paper industry. Moreover, the whiteness of notebooks is a result of 18 different chemicals that are known to contaminate the water bodies. Therefore, two college friends, Ashutosh Ananth and Naren Raj came together to start what they had envisioned during their college days; their startup had to be something that contributed towards saving the environment and helped reduce the carbon footprint.

While speaking to The Logical Indian, Naren Raj, one of the co-founders of Rescript, said, "We started the business in 2019, but initially, we had not thought of stationery as an option. The only thing that drove both of us after college was that we wanted to begin something of our own. When we registered our company, we came across plantable stationery and started by doing corporate gifting to attract customers".

Cost-Effective Sustainable Stationery Option

After starting, they wanted to make sustainable stationery a part of everyday life for their customers. However, the common mindset is that making a sustainable shift often comes at a cost. To remove that stigma from people's minds, Rescript kept the cost of their pens, pencils, notebooks and A4 sheets similar to that of a regular paper brand. While discussing the benefits of using recycled paper, Naren told The Logical Indian, "It takes 16 reels of recycled paper to save one tree, therefore when an organization uses recycled paper in huge quantities, they are saving a massive number of trees every month".

No Bleaching Chemical Used

Moreover, Naren added that Rescript used 50 per cent less water to manufacture paper, and their products are not bleached. Most often, the shine in the paper is because of adding bleaching chemicals to the product. Since the company does not add bleaching ingredients to their paper, the colour of the paper is off-white. Since such chemicals are not being added to the water while recycling paper, they could be reused several times. Since the sustainable option does not come at an extra cost, several business organizations, hospitals and educational institutes have become regular clients for the organization.

