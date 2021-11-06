All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Power Subsidy Removal A Bane For Weavers In Varanasi

Photo Credit: ANI

Small Medium Business
The Logical Indian Crew

Power Subsidy Removal A Bane For Weavers In Varanasi

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

Uttar Pradesh,  6 Nov 2021 9:15 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Weavers pay approximately Rs 150 per month for looms that devour one horsepower of electrical energy. However, orders in December 2019 made unit-based consumption necessary.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Removal of subsidies for power looms prices and falling demand are the most vexed issues amidst weavers of Varanasi, an electorally critical group from an electoral standpoint, especially for the Samajwadi Party.

The Ansari Muslim neighborhood that relies on craftwork fears suspension of assured power and a flat electrical energy price for operating the looms. The Mulayam Singh Yadav government launched a power subsidy in 2006. Weavers pay approximately Rs 150 per month for looms that devour one horsepower of electrical energy. However, orders in December 2019 made unit-based consumption necessary. This would increase the price gradually to Rs 3000 a month.

Electricity Subsidy

"Electricity subsidy is very important for weavers. The subsidy is what sustained us all these years," 60-year Gulzar Ahmed of Varanasi's Lhota weaving colony was quoted as saying by the Economic Times. After protests and several rounds of interplay with the federal government final yr, together with the chief minister, the order was placed on maintenance this February. MSME further chief secretary Navneet Sehgal in a letter to the UP Power Corporation requested it not to gather dues or cease energy provide till the Cabinet took a call on an amended subsidy scheme. However, with no authorities resolution in sight but, weavers typically face harassment from energy division executives.

"Officials from the electricity department visit us 8-10 times a month to trouble us. The lockdown has just got over, and we don't have money to pay bills. We will pay it sooner or later; it is not as if the government will waive it off," stated Mohammad Junaid, a wage incomes weaver of the town's Alaipura weaving colony. Wage incomes weavers work an influence loom for a grasp weaver and receive a commission between Rs 125-150 per day.

'Lack Of Government Order Makes Things Ambiguous'

"Since 2006, due to the flat rate, weavers have been able to progress significantly, but in the last two years, there has been much uncertainty due to the new rule. In our discussions with the government, we agreed that they could increase the rate as it has not been increased over the last 12-13 years but not do away with the subsidy altogether. After the havoc that the Covid-19 second wave wreaked, however, we had to ask it to let us pay according to the 2006 subsidy only. We have been assured that no change in the rate will take place until March 2022, but lack of a government order makes things ambiguous," Haji Iftekhar Ahmed Ansari, president of the UP Bunkar Sabha was quoted as saying in the report which also included that he is assured that the order shall be handed in every week or so, primarily based on his interactions. He additionally stated in many areas like Kanpur, Meerut; weavers weren't charged something.

Also Read: Tripura Sundari Temple To Begin Online Prasad Delivery Amid High Demand

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
weavers 
Varanasi 
subsidy 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X