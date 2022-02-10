A Relief For Pet Parents: Delhi-based Startup Provides Door-To-Door Pet Relocation

India has a pet population of 25 to 29 million pets, and most are dogs. The population of pet families in 2014 stood at nearly 13 million 2014 but rapidly grew to cross over 18 million by the end of 2018. However, one of the problems several pet parents face is that of pet relocations. Holidays, shifting jobs and commuting freely became a hassle because of the lack of services for relocating the pets. Moreover, the paperwork required to transport the pets through air and railways seemed tedious. On the other hand, the emotional attachment between owners and animals did not let the former keep their pets in shelter homes temporarily.

Specialized Pet Relocation

Therefore, Carry My Pet, an organization that facilitates pet relocation, was founded under the expertise of Faisal and Aamir Islam in 2019. Set up in Delhi, Carry My Pet is an initiative of DBB Worldwide Private Limited, specializing in the transfer of pets domestically & internationally. While speaking to The Logical Indian, Faisal Islam, one of the co-founders said, "Before starting with the venture, I had to ask my friends or family to keep my pet in their houses for a while whenever I was travelling. So, I felt that there must be so many people who might be facing the same issue".

The founders made a network with several airlines and the Railways before starting Carry My Pet. The organization facilitates transfer for dogs, cats, birds and all kinds of pets. All three modes of transport have their own set of rules and formalities that the organization provides support for. Moreover, Faisal mentioned that transferring pets internationally is a very complex procedure. While talking about the challenges, Faisal said that the airlines require a record of all the pet vaccinations since the beginning. However, in India, not all people have such well-maintained records because, in a significant number of cases, people adopt stray animals and then develop an emotional attachment with them.

Relocated More Than 5,000 Pets Since 2019

Carry My Pet has already relocated more than 5,000 pets, including domestic and international transportation. Moreover, the venture has its in-house pet store that provides the essentials for pet transportation like pet crates, pet beds, pet toys, and several other things. Their services also include boarding and quarantine accommodation for pets without compromising safety and comfort, microchipping for pets and rabies titre test. The founders are ardent pet lovers; therefore, they ensure that your pet travels without facing any hardship.

