This Woman-Led Company Is Breaking The Glass Ceiling By Making One-Of-A-Kind Audio Products

Caste discrimination
Image Credit: Mivi

India,  5 March 2022 5:31 AM GMT

Mivi was founded in 2015 has taken the Indian electronic gadgets industry to the next level by fulfilling the need for high-quality electronic gadgets at affordable prices in the Indian market.

India's smart personal audio market is booming with skyrocketing demand as the consumer appetite rises. However, a significant challenge still exists, as consumers seek high-quality, affordable, and durable electronics, and the Indian segment still lags in producing them. Besides this, international brands that sell in India are often overpriced and provide inadequate after-sales service. Understanding this, Mivi, a 'Made in India' consumer electronics brand, is bridging the gap by manufacturing quality gadgets at pocket-friendly pricing to reduce India's dependability on other countries for the same.

Strives To Preserve Swadeshi Culture Steam

As the brainchild of Viswanadh Kandula and Midhula Devabhaktuni, Mivi was founded in 2015 and strived to establish itself as the go-to brand for Indian customers who are looking for affordable and quality audio products. While speaking to The Logical Indian, Vishwanath Kandula explained, "Mivi strives to preserve the Swadeshi culture steam and create a difference in the Indian market by making high quality 'Made in India' products. Moreover, the company aims to encourage emerging industry players to manufacture their products locally".

While talking about their journey with the venture, the founders told The Logical Indian, "We were able to carve a niche for ourselves very soon into the industry because till then, most products were being imported in bulk from China, and they were not branded. Moreover, the branded products were too heavy on the pockets. Therefore, we could identify the need and step up accordingly".

Women Employees Breaking The Glass Ceiling

Women workers in the factory

The company started manufacturing in India in 2021 and soon would be looking forward to exporting its audio products to markets abroad. Currently, Mivi has more than 700 workers, 85 per cent of which are women. Therefore, Midhula Devabhaktuni shares, "Manufacturing tech products is still looked at as a male domain. We believe that women are better at multi-tasking and take their work seriously. With Mivi, women are breaking the glass ceiling and entering, and eventually excelling in the tech sector".

Also Read: #StopTheWar: Over 1 Million Children In The World Are Born As Refugees

