Know How This EdTech Startup Is Empowering Indian Youth By Providing Overall Career Guidance

Indian parents are among the world's most keen parents who like to spend time with their children on school work and are also optimistic about education standards. They prefer to give their children the best education in a suitable environment that might help them achieve their goals amidst rising competition. However, several parents believe that the government job exam is the most extensive exam to crack as it invites more than the expected number of candidates to appear.



To make government job exam preparation easy, Anil Nagar and Saurabh Bansal founded Adda247 in 2016. It is a Government Job Preparation platform and a vernacular test prep platform catering to the learning needs of aspirants in more than 12 Indian languages.

Aim Of The Startup

The edtech aims to empower every Indian youth by providing career guidance and quality education. The startup caters to approx 80-100 Million government job aspirants across India, who usually have to put up with the substandard quality of courses provided by the local offline players in this highly unorganized and fragmented market.

The platform offers comprehensive solutions for all learning needs, including - Online Live Classes, on-demand video courses, mock tests, e-books etc. Adda247 has content repositories of more than 3 million questions, over 50,000 hours of recorded video lectures, and a state-of-the-art e-books library.

While sharing information with The Logical Indian, the company claimed that they have courses available in 12 languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Odia, Punjabi, Gujarati, Assamese, Malayalam, and Bhojpuri.

One Stop Destination For All

Adda247 provides online courses for more than 300 Government Job exams in India, including UPSC, State PSCs, Banking, SSC, Teaching, Defense, and State Exams. It also acquired Study IQ Education to strengthen its offering for UPSC and State PSCs. It caters to users across India, primarily in Tier III and beyond (BHARAT), as more than 80 per cent of users come from smaller places.

The edtech startup claims that since its inception, It has been an outcome-focused company and has delivered phenomenal results. No wonder it has the highest share of selections in most of the prominent government exams in India.

A recent survey among the selected students of SBI PO 2019 found that a whopping 67 per cent of the successful candidates were from Adda247. To date, the company has more than 22 million monthly active users and a total of 2 million paid users.

