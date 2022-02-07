Chennai-Based Firm's Toxin-Free Utensils Cater To Health-Conscious Consumers

Food forms an integral part of Indian society, and every region has its delicacy that generations of families have perfected over the years. While eating it is a pre-requisite, the various cooking methods are the necessary building blocks of a dish. The current times have emphasised the importance of healthy cooking. Many of us find joy in the process and want to do so by cultivating ways to keep ourselves fit.

However, this is not just limited to using ingredients with fewer calories, and the trend also encourages the usage of kitchenware made out of comparatively safer materials. In light of this, a Chennai-based firm set out to make the country aware of the same and produce the needful.



Inspired By History Of Our Country

The company is named 'The Indus Valley'. It is the brainchild of Jagadeesh and Madhumitha, based in Chennai, who left their high-income jobs to start the venture due to a mishap in 2015.

The founders speak to The Logical Indian about the inception, "Way back in 2015, an unfortunate kitchen accident, involving plastic cookware and microwave, made us realise the importance of traditional cookware. We were then looking at changing kitchen utensils in our home with healthier alternatives, and options available were unhealthy, unreliable, or unavailable. It made us wonder why there is no trustworthy, food-safe and health-focused cookware."

Therefore, after countless brainstorming sessions, The Indus Valley came to be in 2016. Inspired by the historical civilisation, the company wants to emulate the best practices and bring them back to life. "In terms of building the brand's core focus, our idea was to bring in the best practices and solutions that are suitable for urban Indian kitchens. And for that, the name The Indus Valley struck the chord instantly," they add further.



Cast Iron And Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Utensils

A majority of the people in India prefer to use kitchenware made out of 'Teflon' for their non-stick quality. However, the founders stated that it is deemed harmful for consumption. They gave an explanation, "Medical experts have claimed that chemicals like Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) or better known as Teflon that are commonly found in non-stick products, are harmful. Once they enter one's body through food, it stays there forever, and they are released by toxic cookware like non-stick Teflon products."

As food is popularly consumed from these utensils, the deadly chemicals are here to stay because of which The Indus Valley wants to provide healthier solutions. The kitchenware is made out of cast-iron or tri-ply stainless steel. "Each product is fully clad, meaning it is made of 3 layers of metals from base to rim - with two layers of high quality, food-grade 304 stainless steel sandwiching an aluminium core. Simply best in even heating and heat retention, compared to other local stainless steel cookware," Jagadeesh and Madhumitha continue the conversation with The Logical Indian.



From The Home Verandah To Warehouse - An Incredible Journey

For 'The Indus Valley' founders, venturing into the kitchenware industry was no feat. With no prior experience, it was challenging for them to make their mark. "The brand got its launchpad right from Madhumitha's 2BHK apartment in Moulivakkam, Chennai. A small verandah got transformed into one active warehouse, where several neighbourhood ladies turned up for the rustic cast iron cookware sale," said the founders.

The duo started with an offline market to create engagement. Three years later, in 2019, they shifted to a warehouse in the city's Kundrathur area. Since then, there has been no going back. From kadhais to Tawas and other utensils, the uplifted infrastructure has only boosted The Indus Valley's sales and taken it in a fantastic direction.



In all, it has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride for the founders. They want to continue their stellar work in the future, looking at a revenue goal of 300 crores in the next two to three years.



